HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Aishwarya Khare, The Hindi Serial Bahu Who Is Secretly A Diva

Aishwarya Khare, The Hindi Serial Bahu Who Is Secretly A Diva

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 11:16 IST

x

Aishwarya Khare, known for her show Bhagya Lakshmi, is now all set to step into a new character as a doctor in her latest show, Dr Aarambhi.

While she may play the quintessential Hindi serial bahu on screen, off screen Aishwarya is a total diva. Her personal style is bold, modern and experimental.

Scroll through her looks and you’ll quickly realize that this bahu has a glam switch she knows exactly when to turn on. 

IMAGE: This gold indo-western skirt set is soft glam done right. The strapless corset sets the mood but that oversized pendant and wrist stack? Diva behaviour only! All photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Khare/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A black draped mini can be boring and overdone unless you’re Aishwarya. The printed scarf wrapped around it is that extra step that makes us take notes.

 

IMAGE: Oversized white blazer, nothing underneath, a bold navy and gold stripe and zero hesitation. This is her reminding us that confidence is the best accessory.

 

IMAGE: The rust coord with a balloon-sleeved shirt feels earthy, artsy and very Pinterest-coded. The gold jewellery just ties it the whole look together.

 

IMAGE: She styles a simple white dress with a winged liner, pink lips, gold rings, stacked wrists and perfect makeup.

 

IMAGE: The bright blue sweater coord with the cloud print is supercute. She can definitely oscillate between fun and glam without losing her vibe.

 

IMAGE: In a velvet black sari, strapless satin blouse, smokey eyes and a tiny maang tikka, she's ready to make heads turn.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

More News Coverage

Aishwarya KhareDr Aarambhi

RELATED STORIES

Sonam Bajwa Sets The Temperature Soaring
Sonam Bajwa Sets The Temperature Soaring
Eesha, The Boss Babe With A Desi Side
Eesha, The Boss Babe With A Desi Side
Is Catherine The New Style Crush?
Is Catherine The New Style Crush?
Georgina Makes Everyday Dressing Feel Special
Georgina Makes Everyday Dressing Feel Special
Retta Thala's Siddhi Is A Gorgeous Dimpled Beauty!
Retta Thala's Siddhi Is A Gorgeous Dimpled Beauty!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Where has our Pinki gone Crashed flight attendant Pinki Mali s family members are emotionally shaken1:17

Where has our Pinki gone Crashed flight attendant Pinki...

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena1:06

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena

WATCH Nitin Gadkari shares a laugh with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament Video goes viral1:31

WATCH Nitin Gadkari shares a laugh with Rahul Gandhi in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO