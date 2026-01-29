Aishwarya Khare, The Hindi Serial Bahu Who Is Secretly A Diva

Aishwarya Khare, known for her show Bhagya Lakshmi, is now all set to step into a new character as a doctor in her latest show, Dr Aarambhi.

While she may play the quintessential Hindi serial bahu on screen, off screen Aishwarya is a total diva. Her personal style is bold, modern and experimental.

Scroll through her looks and you’ll quickly realize that this bahu has a glam switch she knows exactly when to turn on.

IMAGE: This gold indo-western skirt set is soft glam done right. The strapless corset sets the mood but that oversized pendant and wrist stack? Diva behaviour only! All photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Khare/Instagram

IMAGE: A black draped mini can be boring and overdone unless you’re Aishwarya. The printed scarf wrapped around it is that extra step that makes us take notes.

IMAGE: Oversized white blazer, nothing underneath, a bold navy and gold stripe and zero hesitation. This is her reminding us that confidence is the best accessory.

IMAGE: The rust coord with a balloon-sleeved shirt feels earthy, artsy and very Pinterest-coded. The gold jewellery just ties it the whole look together.

IMAGE: She styles a simple white dress with a winged liner, pink lips, gold rings, stacked wrists and perfect makeup.

IMAGE: The bright blue sweater coord with the cloud print is supercute. She can definitely oscillate between fun and glam without losing her vibe.

IMAGE: In a velvet black sari, strapless satin blouse, smokey eyes and a tiny maang tikka, she's ready to make heads turn.