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Home  » Get Ahead » Don't Miss! When Ancient Art Inspires Runway Fashion

Don't Miss! When Ancient Art Inspires Runway Fashion

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 19:34 IST

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Three young designers -- Jubinav Chadha, Taarini Anand and Saim -- presented their collections at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI's GenNext show.

Designers Taarini Anand, Saim and Jubinav Chadha at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

IMAGE: Designers Taarini Anand, Saim and Jubinav Chadha. All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Every year, the Lakme GenNext show introduces new, promising talent from across the country.

This year, Jubinav Chadha, Taarini Anand and Saim got the opportunity to showcase their designs on the runway.

 

Jubinav Chadha

gennext at fdci x lakme fashion week 2026

Inspired by Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers, Jubinav Chadha's collection, A Postcard From Valley of Flowers, presented quilted outfits in Turkish linen, cotton silk, micro-crepe, micro-suede, cotton fleece and vegan leather.

The Delhi-based designer played with natural hues of greens, beiges, browns and greys.

 

Taarini Anand

gennext at fdci x lakme fashion week 2026

Meanwhile, Taarini Anand's Fall/Winter collection sought inspiration from the timeless artistry of the Ajanta Caves.

Titled On Restoration: Methods for Preservation, Anand's collection put together a quirky, playful line featuring handmade crochet, applique and glass embroidery on silk, wool and knitted fabrics.

 

Saim

gennext at fdci x lakme fashion week 2026

Designer Saim marked his runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI with a collection inspired by Indian mythology, temple sculptures and his own childhood.

Using his memories growing up in Kolkata, Saim blended Chanderi silk with jersey drapes and surface ornamentation to create innovative silhouettes.

taarini anand at fdci x lakme fashion week 2026

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