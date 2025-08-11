HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Don't Janhvi, Sidharth Make The Perfect Bridal Couple?

By SATISH BODAS
2 Minutes Read
August 11, 2025 15:34 IST

Gaurav Gupta’s debut bridal couture in India -- Quantum Entanglement -- is a fresh look at Indian wedding fashion.

Inspired by his mother’s bridal elegance, the designer transforms silk jacquards laced with metallic yarns into fabrics that seem to capture light. 

Crystals, beadwork, dabka and zardozi are added with such devotion that opulence feels inevitable.

Rediff's Satish Bodas brings you the runway highlights where Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra embody the designer’s vision of a divine union.

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 1

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor, the ethereal pastel bride, closes the show in a look that redefines breathtaking. Photographs: Satish Bodas

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 2

IMAGE: A vision so arresting, she steals your attention -- and keeps it. The ultimate Param Sundari.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 3

IMAGE: Couture so commanding, even the front row sighs.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 4

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra looks the perfect groom in a regal sherwani.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 5

IMAGE: When shimmer, silhouette and Bollywood's reel star power couple up, the moment is perfection.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 6

IMAGE: Scintillating gowns, sculpted to dominate.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 7

IMAGE: When a cape doubles up as a veil...

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 8

IMAGE: Fluid couture for the star who commands every gaze.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 9

IMAGE: Sparkle so defiant, it’s already tomorrow’s headline.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 10

IMAGE: A magnetic scarlet gown, unapologetically crafted for the spotlight.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 11

IMAGE: Gaurav finds unique ways to showcase your special date.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 12

IMAGE: When the bride and groom choose to colour-coordinate.

 

Gaurav Gupta Bridal Look 13

IMAGE: A rose quartz-inspired pink sherwani displays the quiet authority of couture mastery.

SATISH BODAS
