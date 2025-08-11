Don't Janhvi, Sidharth Make The Perfect Bridal Couple?

Gaurav Gupta’s debut bridal couture in India -- Quantum Entanglement -- is a fresh look at Indian wedding fashion.

Inspired by his mother’s bridal elegance, the designer transforms silk jacquards laced with metallic yarns into fabrics that seem to capture light.

Crystals, beadwork, dabka and zardozi are added with such devotion that opulence feels inevitable.

Rediff's Satish Bodas brings you the runway highlights where Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra embody the designer’s vision of a divine union.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor, the ethereal pastel bride, closes the show in a look that redefines breathtaking. Photographs: Satish Bodas

IMAGE: A vision so arresting, she steals your attention -- and keeps it. The ultimate Param Sundari.

IMAGE: Couture so commanding, even the front row sighs.

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra looks the perfect groom in a regal sherwani.

IMAGE: When shimmer, silhouette and Bollywood's reel star power couple up, the moment is perfection.

IMAGE: Scintillating gowns, sculpted to dominate.

IMAGE: When a cape doubles up as a veil...

IMAGE: Fluid couture for the star who commands every gaze.

IMAGE: Sparkle so defiant, it’s already tomorrow’s headline.

IMAGE: A magnetic scarlet gown, unapologetically crafted for the spotlight.

IMAGE: Gaurav finds unique ways to showcase your special date.

IMAGE: When the bride and groom choose to colour-coordinate.

IMAGE: A rose quartz-inspired pink sherwani displays the quiet authority of couture mastery.

