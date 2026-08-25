Don't Fall For NEET-PG Delay Rumours! Board Issues Clarification

With NEET-PG 2026 scheduled for August 30, online postponement rumours are causing chaos. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) slammed social media users spreading fake news, warning that circulating misleading exam updates could trigger strict legal action. They advised candidates to trust official announcements only.

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If you are a medical graduate burning the midnight oil right now, the last thing you need is another round of social media chaos. With the NEET-PG 2026 exam just days away, online rumour mills are churning fast and the medical board has finally stepped in to shut it down.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) called out users on X who were casually claiming they felt a postponement was on the cards. Instead of letting the chatter spiral and freak out thousands of already stressed students, the board issued a direct warning.

NBEMS told users to think twice before hitting share, making it clear that circulating fake or misleading updates about the exam isn't just irresponsible -- it could actually land them in legal trouble under applicable laws.

Shortly after the board dropped the warning, users deleted their speculative posts.

Please be advised to exercise due caution and refrain from posting or circulating any false, incorrect or misleading information regarding the NEET-PG 2026 on social media platforms. Any such act may attract appropriate action under the applicable provisions of law. — NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 25, 2026

Keep your eyes on the official site

It is easy to get distracted by random posts when your stress levels are through the roof but candidates need to ignore the noise.

As things stand, the NEET-PG exam remains firmly on track for August 30, 2026; it will be held from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

If you are sitting for the paper, close those speculative social media threads, stick to your revision and check only the official NBEMS website for real updates on your admit card and exam day instructions.

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