'Don't Compare Your Relationship With Others'

'Don't spend so much time looking at someone else's relationship that you forget to nurture your own,' counsels rediffGURU Archana Deshpande.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

When you are on social media, do you sometimes compare your life to others?

Do you think other people seem happier, more successful than you?

"Do not compare yourself or your relationship with others, especially if that comparison makes you feel inadequate or pulls you down," advises rediffGURU Archana Deshpande, image consultant, corporate trainer, life coach and founder of TransformMe Life Skills Coaching.

You can post your life and career-related questions for rediffGURU Archana Deshpande HERE

Anonymous: I'm generally a confident person at work but when it comes to relationships I constantly compare myself with other couples.

Social media makes it worse because everyone seems happier, more romantic and more successful than us.

How should I stop using other people's relationships as a measuring stick for my own?

It's wonderful to know that you are a confident person at work. But when it comes to your personal life and your relationship with your partner, you feel that confidence is missing.

So, the first question you really need to ask yourself is: 'Why?'

What is it about your relationship that is making you feel this way?

Is there something you are missing?

Is there something you wish were different?

Once you identify the reason, take charge of it. Address it, work on it and find a way to resolve it.

But remember, you don't have to do this alone. A relationship involves two people, so your partner needs to be a part of this journey too. Sit down together, talk openly and honestly, without blaming or judging each other. Set some individual goals as well as goals for your relationship; consciously work towards them together.

You can build confidence in your personal life just as you have built it in your professional life.

I have a simple philosophy in life: Do not compare yourself or your relationship with others, especially if that comparison makes you feel inadequate or pulls you down.

However, if someone inspires you and makes you think, 'I would love to have that in my life too,' then use that feeling positively. Let it motivate you to work towards what you want.

Your relationship is sacred and unique. Don't diminish it by constantly measuring it against someone else's relationship.

Social media can make this even harder because we are constantly exposed to carefully curated pictures of seemingly perfect couples. But remember, you are comparing your real life with someone else's highlight reel.

If you want to stop using someone else's relationship as a measure of your own, you have to consciously STOP doing it. Instead, start counting your blessings, appreciate what you already have and communicate with your partner about what you would like to have more of.

And remember, no emotion is inherently good or bad. If you see a couple and feel a little jealous or envious, don't judge yourself for it. Perhaps that feeling is simply showing you something you desire in your own relationship. Listen to it. Understand it. Then talk to your partner and, together, work towards creating more of what you want.

Life can be beautifully simple. Live in the moment, enjoy what you have, stop comparing and complaining, communicate openly, do what is within your control and let go of what isn't.

Most importantly, don't spend so much time looking at someone else's relationship that you forget to nurture your own!

You can post your life and career-related questions for rediffGURU Archana Deshpande HERE

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well as the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.