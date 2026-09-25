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Bianca Arora may be the new face everyone is about to discover with Don’t Be Shy but her wardrobe already looks like it knows exactly what it’s doing.

The Chandigarh-born digital creator-turned-actor has a style that happily jumps from breezy resort dressing to desi colour-blocking, preppy separates and sleek eveningwear.

With Don’t Be Shy marking her Bollywood debut as Tara, here are seven Bianca Arora looks that prove she’s definitely not shy when it comes to fashion.

IMAGE: This deep-blue maxi is the definition of effortless glamour. The plunging neckline, delicate criss-cross straps and open back bring boldness, while the fluid silhouette keeps things relaxed. Basically, it’s what happens when resort wear decides to flirt a little. All photographs: Kind courtesy Bianca Arora/Instagram

IMAGE: Why settle for one colour when two can have even more the fun? Bianca’s vibrant pink sari paired with a contrasting purple blouse turns traditional dressing into a striking colour-block moment.

IMAGE: This black mini proves that a little texture can go a long way. The breezy eyelet embroidery, deep V-neck and relaxed sleeves keep the dress easy and summery while the short silhouette gives it enough attitude for a night out.

IMAGE: Bianca takes the classic school girl look and gives it a fashion-girl upgrade. A charcoal cable-knit sweater layered over a striped shirt feels polished but the metallic silver box bag stops the outfit from looking too serious.

IMAGE: Minimalism gets a seriously sleek makeover in this black halter dress. The clean square neckline, structured bodice and subtle panel detailing keep the silhouette sharp without needing any extra fuss.

IMAGE: This white ribbed mini is giving fresh, clean and ready-for-a-night-out energy. The deep V-neck and tiny keyhole detail add a fun twist to the fitted silhouette while the bright orange-red shoulder bag brings the whole look to life.

IMAGE: Who says cosy has to mean boring? Bianca pairs a deep-blue knit mini with a midnight-blue faux-fur stole, creating a winter look that feels warm and high fashion. The tiny silver glitter bag is the perfect finishing touch, adding a little sparkle to all that moody blue.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff