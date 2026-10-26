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Doesn't Make This Want To Go To Kashmir?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD October 26, 2026 19:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Tourists enjoy Shikara rides on the tranquil waters of Dal Lake on a brisk morning in Srinagar.

 

Tourists enjoy Shikara rides on Dal Lake

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy a shikara ride on Dal Lake with the misty Zabarwan mountains forming a scenic backdrop. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Shikaras ferry visitors across Dal Lake

IMAGE: Shikaras ferry visitors across Dal Lake, where the surrounding mountains and lakeside settlements add to Kashmir's picturesque landscape. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A shikara carrying tourists glides past the lake's colourful waterfront

IMAGE: A shikara carrying tourists glides past the lake's colourful waterfront, offering a glimpse of life along Dal Lake. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Shikaras Dot the Lake

A cluster of ornately decorated shikaras is moored along the waterfront

IMAGE: A cluster of ornately decorated shikaras moored along the waterfront as visitors take to the lake on a sunny morning. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Shikaras of different sizes criss-cross Dal Lake

IMAGE: Shikaras of different sizes criss-cross Dal Lake, carrying tourists past the settlements and tree-lined shores of Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Anchored Shikaras on a Brisk Morning

Anchored Shikaras at Dal Lake

IMAGE: Against a backdrop of hazy mountains, shikaras navigate the calm waters of Dal Lake as the city awakens to another day of tourism. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Decorated shikaras await passengers

IMAGE: Decorated shikaras await passengers at a Dal Lake jetty, their colourful canopies and traditional designs reflecting Kashmir's distinctive lake culture. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar

IMAGE: Houseboats line the banks of the Jhelum river, their wooden facades mirrored in the still water amid the autumn foliage. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Houseboats Along the Jhelum

Houseboats moored along the Jhelum River

IMAGE: Houseboats moored along the Jhelum river offer a glimpse of Kashmir's traditional waterfront living, framed by trees and the surrounding hills. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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Anchored ShikarasSrinagarHouseboatsZabarwanJhelum

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