Does Your Bestie IGNORE You?

'People -- even those who genuinely love and care for us -- can be self-centred,' notes rediffGURU Ravi Mittal.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gökhan Yetimova/Pexels.com

Friendships survive on mutual love and respect.

But what do you do when a friend expects you to be there for them but isn't available when you need them?

"Often, even the people closest to us may not realise they are hurting us until we put our feelings into words," notes rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, dating coach and CEO of online dating website Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: I have a friend with whom I share a good relationship, but I have noticed something over the years.

Whenever he goes through a difficult time, he calls me, shares his problems, and expects me to be available.

I listen to him and try to help whenever I can. But when something good happens in my life, or I need someone to talk to, he is often busy or doesn't show the same interest.

Still, whenever we meet, he behaves as if nothing has changed between us.

I sometimes wonder whether he genuinely values our friendship or likes having someone available whenever he needs support.

Dear Anonymous, I understand your concern.

People -- even those who genuinely love and care for us -- can be self-centred.

If this is bothering you, how about having an open conversation about it?

You can politely tell your friend that you would like him to be there for you, just as you are there for him.

You can let him know that you have been feeling a bit overlooked and taken for granted.

This way, your friend will understand how you feel.

Often, even the people closest to us may not realise they are hurting us until we put our feelings into words.

Try that. If things still don't change, you can be more certain that the friendship is one-sided.

I hope this helps.

You too can post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

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