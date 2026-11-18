'Grand gestures and surprises might lessen with time but romance does not; it simply evolves,' says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Is being comfortable in a relationship a sign that your relationship is fading?

'In a long-term relationship, the visible efforts to express love and affection can sometimes fade,' observes rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, dating coach and CEO of online dating web site Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

What can couples do to keep the romance alive?

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: I have noticed that in many relationships, couples gradually become so comfortable with each other that they stop making small efforts to express affection or appreciation.

They may love each other but everyday responsibilities, work pressure and family commitments take priority.

Is it normal for romance to fade somewhat after several years together? Or is it a sign that the relationship needs attention?

That's some keen observation.

It's true that in a long-term relationship, the visible efforts to express love and affection can sometimes fade.

But that isn't necessarily true for every couple.

Keeping a relationship alive when things are so routine in itself takes effort.

Unfortunately, that effort often goes unnoticed because it doesn't always come in the form of grand gestures or surprises.

Grand gestures and surprises might lessen with time but romance does not; it simply evolves.

However, it is always a great idea to audit your relationship and take a deeper look into what might need some work.

I hope this helps.

You can post your relationship questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

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