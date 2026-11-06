6 Questions To Ask Before Choosing IVF Treatment

'Not every couple with fertility issues requires IVF,' says Dr Rohan Palshetkar, IVF specialist, endoscopic surgeon, obstetrician and gynaecologist.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sofyan Sasono Agung /Pexels.com

IVF (in vitro fertilisation) or artificial fertilisation is more than just a procedure.

For most couples, it is a highly overwhelming emotional and physical journey.

One of the things I tell every couple going through this procedure is: 'Before asking when you can start IVF, understand why you need it and what the journey may look like for you.'

Here are six questions I urge every couple should ask before beginning IVF.

1. Why do we need IVF? Are there reasonable alternatives?

Not every couple with fertility issues requires IVF.

Firstly we need to understand the cause of the fertility issue.

Age, ovarian reserve, fallopian tube blockages, endometriosis, PCOS (PMOS) and sperm issues can all influence the treatment plan.

Sometimes simpler treatments of helping the egg to grow (ovulation induction) and trying naturally could be enough.

In other situations, lifestyle management can suffice.

IUI (intrauterine insemination) can be also be considered before we jump straight to an IVF cycle.

However, in certain situations where the fallopian tubes are compromised or the sperm health is extremely poor, IVF maybe required directly.

I've seen couples delay their decision of going to a fertility clinic because they think IVF would be directly recommended to them.

However, once they get to the clinic, they understand that if they had come earlier, there could've been multiple options even prior to an IUI, let alone an IVF.

The important question is not to ask, 'Can we do IVF?'

Instead, you should ask: 'Why is IVF the right treatment for us now?'

2. What are our realistic chances of success?

A lot of couples ask us, 'What is the success of IVF at your clinic?'

What they should really ask is: 'What do you think is the success of IVF in our case?'

Every case, every couple is different. The success rate is going to vary based on a number of factors. For example, the age of the woman is the single most important denominator when it comes to the IVF procedure's success rate.

However, other factors such as ovarian age, sperm parameters, embryo quality, uterine factors, underlying medical conditions and previous fertility treatments make a huge difference.

Two women walking into the same IVF centre on the same day can have very different chances of taking home a baby.

A good counsellor will discuss all factors openly rather than promising a particular outcome.

3. What exactly will my IVF cycle involve?

Every patient should ask this question.

They should know what they are signing up for.

They should ask about the stimulation protocol, which injections they are getting, how often scans will happen, whether there will be regular blood tests, what the egg retrieval procedure would be like, what kind of anaesthesia will be given, whether a day 3 or a day 5 embryo (blastocyst) would be transferred, etc.

You must also check whether the freezing of embryos or sperms or eggs is recommended.

In certain cases, we may have to change the protocol based on how the would-be mother responds to the treatment.

These questions will help you understand how the changes occur and also prepare you for any unforeseen changes.

4. Do we really need all the additional tests and IVF 'add-ons' being offered?

Modern IVF offers several additional technologies, including genetic testing of embryos in selected situations, time-lapse embryo monitoring and various laboratory or implantation-related interventions.

But something that is newer or more expensive does not automatically mean it is better for every patient.

Whenever an additional test or procedure is suggested, couples should ask three questions:

Why do I need it?

What evidence shows that it improves my chances, especially in my particular situation?

What happens if I choose not to do it?

Some technologies can be extremely valuable when there is a clear indication. Others may have limited evidence of improving an average IVF patient's chance of having a baby.

Personalised treatment is more important than simply adding technology.

5. What will the entire treatment cost; not just the IVF package?

Financial stress can add significantly to the emotional burden of infertility.

Couples should always ask if there will be any additional charges besides the IVF costs.

Sometimes, this can happen based on your treatment protocol.

One should also ask about the financial implications of a second cycle if the first cycle isn't successful.

In many cases, I've seen couples prep only for one IVF cycle because they didn't know that a positive result may require more than one cycle.

Also keep in mind, a single procedure and the tests involved may sometimes cost you lakhs of rupees.

Financial transparency from the start will help couples stay mentally prepared.

6. What is our plan if the first IVF cycle does not work?

This may be the most difficult question but it is also one of the most important.

Even though the success of IVF has increased drastically over the past five decades, it still isn't 100 per cent.

Sometimes the answer is as simple as using the frozen embryos left over from your egg retrieval.

At other times, it requires an additional stimulation cycle.

It could also mean reverting to donor eggs.

Before signing up for IVF treatment, couples need to get clarity and knowledge about the entire process, the costs and risks involved and their chances of success.

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