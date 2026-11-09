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Do You Know 2026's Most Popular Words?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD November 09, 2026 09:42 IST 1 Minute Read

Do You Know 2026's Most Popular Words?

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.
 

Test your knowledge of modern pop culture, technology and everyday internet slang with this quiz.

Language is constantly evolving, driven by internet culture, generational shifts and emerging global trends.

Each year, the Collins Dictionary lexicographers track millions of words to select terms that capture the spirit of our times.

Take this quiz to see how well you know the words that dominated public conversation in 2026 and those that narrowly missed the top spot.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff

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