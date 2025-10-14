Do Instagram Followers Matter In An Arranged Marriage?

'Your partner's Instagram follower count is not a red flag in itself,' says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating website. 'But if the pages he follows bother you, have an open conversation about it.'

When you are dating a stranger, it is quite likely that you'll scroll through their Instagram or social media to get a sense of who they are and what their interests are.

But what happens if you don't like what you see online?

Can a person's social media activity help you decide whether s/he is a right match for you?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating website, suggests how to approach these conflicting feelings without letting them take over your relationship.

Anonymous: Hi, I'm a 27-year-old girl.

My parents are looking for an alliance and liked a profile through matrimony.

The guy also liked mine and asked for my number.

He chatted well on the first day but then it felt like I was asking the majority of the questions and he was just responding to them.

It has been a week. He just starts every day with 'Good morning' or 'Good noon.'

He doesn't ask anything else about me.

The thing is, I'm an introvert but I'm trying hard to continue the conversation and understand him.

Since his family is busy with some function, they said they will fix the first meet-up in the middle of the month with both families.

He also asked for my Instagram. He doesn't seem to have many followers; the number is in single digits.

When I asked, he said he just opened it recently and doesn't use Instagram much.

But he is also following these couple pages filled with weird make-out videos.

I'm losing interest in him and I also doubt his character. I don't know what to do.

It's okay to have doubts. Your feelings are valid.

Low effort from his side can be a concern.

You can communicate the same worry to him and express that you wish him to be a little more involved in the conversation.

Next, the Instagram follower count is not a red flag in itself but if the pages he follows bother you, have an open conversation about it.

It's an arranged marriage setup and you do not have the luxury to 'see where it goes'.

Even if it's awkward, it's best to talk it out rather than regret later.

If nothing improves even after you express your concerns, you can rethink this relationship.

An alliance is not a commitment.

You both are measuring each other right now and if you think he isn’t the right fit, you do not have to pursue the connection forcefully.

I hope this helps.

