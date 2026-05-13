Do Hot Soups, Ice Cream Hurt Your Teeth?

rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad, a dentist with over four decades of experience, explains how to protect your teeth from sensitivity.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakulpreet/Instagram

That quick jolt you feel when you eat hot or cold food is called tooth sensitivity.

"Acidic foods/drinks, acid reflux or whitening products can thin enamel over time," says rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad, a Mumbai-based dentist with over four decades of experience.

While answering a question about how to deal with tooth sensitivity, Dr Jamalabad shares a list of tips to protect your enamel.

Anonymous: I have tooth sensitivity when I eat hot soups, cold water or ice creams.

I don't have any pain or injury as such.

What could be causing it? What should I do? I am 36.

Tooth sensitivity to heat or cold without pain or injury is not uncommon, even in your 30s.

It's usually not a major crisis. And it's easily treatable. But it does indicate that the outermost protective layer (enamel) of your teeth is compromised.

Likely causes

Exposed dentin: Enamel wears down or gums recede, exposing the inner sensitive dentin.

Gum recession: Aggressive brushing, grinding or gum issues can pull the gums back and expose the tooth roots. Roots don't have enamel.

Enamel erosion: Acidic foods/drinks, acid reflux or whitening products can thin enamel over time.

Cracked filling or small cavity: Might not hurt yet but still lets temperature through.

Teeth grinding/clenching: Wears enamel and can cause microfractures.

Recent dental work: Cleaning, whitening or fillings can cause temporary sensitivity for weeks.

What you can do right now

Switch your toothpaste. Use a desensitising toothpaste with potassium nitrate or stannous fluoride. Takes two to four weeks of daily use to really work.

Brush gentler. Use a soft-bristle brush only. No scrubbing. Think 'massage', not 'scour.'

Skip acids: Avoid acidic foods or beverages.

Use a fluoride mouthwash. Using a fluoride rinse at night helps strengthen enamel.

Check for night grinding. If you wake up with a sore jaw, ask your dentist about a night guard.

If you notice these red flags, book a dentist's appointment sooner

Sensitivity that lingers over 30 seconds.

One specific tooth that's way worse.

Visible gum recession or if it keeps getting worse despite using desensitising toothpaste.

A dentist can spot the exact cause and recommend doing a fluoride varnish, bonding over exposed roots, treating gum disease or replacing a leaky filling.

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