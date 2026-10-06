Do De-Tanning Soaps And Scrubs Work?

Dr Smriti Nathani explains whether de-tanning soaps and scrubs work, which ingredients may help reduce pigmentation and why over-exfoliation can lead to increased skin darkening.

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Greta Hoffman/Pexels

De-tanning soaps, scrubs and creams have become a popular quick fix for anyone looking to get rid of a holiday tan.

But can these products really reverse tanning or do they simply make the skin appear brighter temporarily?

In a conversation with Rishika Shah/Rediff, Dr Smriti Nathani, dermatologist, plastic surgeon and women wellness expert, breaks down the science behind tanning, the ingredients that actually help and why aggressive exfoliation could sometimes make pigmentation worse.

Can you actually remove a tan with a soap or scrub?

Not really, at least not according to the literature.

A tan is not dirt sitting on top of the skin that can simply be washed away. UV exposure stimulates melanin production so the skin produces more pigment.

A scrub can remove superficial dead skin cells so this can make the skin look clearer and temporarily brighter. However, it will not wash away the melanin that has been produced as a result of UV exposure.

So, while your skin may look brighter after exfoliation, it does not actually remove the tan.

What is a tan? What exactly are these products claiming to remove?

A tan is essentially a biological response of the skin to UV radiation. It is actually a protective response. When the skin is exposed to UV radiation, melanin production increases. Melanin and the darker colour of the skin provide some protection against UV damage.

Melanin is not sitting on top of the skin. The pigment-producing cells, called melanocytes, are present in the deeper layer of the epidermis and produce more melanin when stimulated by UV exposure.

When somebody says, 'I want to remove my tan,' they are actually trying to reduce this increased pigmentation and bring the skin closer to its normal baseline colour.

What soaps and scrubs do is remove sweat, oil, debris and dead skin cells from the surface. They cannot simply scrub away the extra melanin that has been produced within the skin.

Ingredients such as kojic acid, glycolic acid, lactic acid, vitamin C and turmeric are commonly marketed as de-tanning ingredients. Which of these actually have evidence behind them?

There is scientific evidence behind several of these ingredients but we have to be realistic about what they can achieve.

Kojic acid works by inhibiting an enzyme involved in melanin production so there is scientific backing for its use in reducing pigmentation. It can help with uneven pigmentation and gradually even out the complexion over time.

Lactic acid and glycolic acid are alpha-hydroxy acids that improve exfoliation and skin turnover. Lactic acid, for example, can help improve the brightness of the skin and is also used in chemical peels for pigmentation.

Vitamin C is different. It is an antioxidant rather than an AHA or BHA. UV exposure causes oxidative damage to the skin and antioxidants such as vitamin C help counter this oxidative stress. This can contribute to healthier-looking, brighter skin.

Turmeric also contains an active ingredient called curcumin which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. However, there is a difference between applying a properly formulated product containing an active ingredient and using a DIY turmeric preparation at home. The concentration and formulation matter.

When buying these products, don’t just look at whether an ingredient is mentioned on the label. Its concentration, formulation and stability are also important. The same ingredient can have very different effects at different concentrations.

IMAGE: Dr Smriti Nathani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Smriti Nathani IMAGE: Dr Smriti Nathani.

Can regular use of exfoliating soaps or scrubs make the skin look brighter, even if they aren't technically removing a tan? How often should they be used?

Absolutely. Regular exfoliation removes dead skin cells and surface build-up so the skin can appear smoother, clearer and brighter. That can give a person the impression that the tan is being removed.

But if your expectation is that exfoliation will remove the tan or reduce melanin production, that is not what it is doing.

There is also an important caution here. People with sensitive or acne-prone skin, or those who already have pigmentation, need to be particularly careful. Excessive exfoliation can cause friction and irritation which can lead to more pigmentation.

For normal skin, exfoliation can be used but if you have an existing skin problem, it is better to limit exfoliation to around once or twice a week rather than doing it every day.

How much of the 'instant de-tan' effect is simply removing dead skin cells and surface build-up rather than actually reducing melanin?

These products don’t actually reduce melanin. Soaps and scrubs don’t do that.

Many de-tan products from brands contain bleaching agents, which can produce a brightening effect. But that can create an illusion of the skin becoming lighter rather than actually treating the pigmentation. Bleaching is essentially changing the colour rather than addressing the underlying cause.

Can aggressive scrubbing or using these products too frequently actually make pigmentation worse?

Yes. Particularly for Indian skin, which is skin of colour, pigmentation is a very common concern. Many of my patients have pigmentation and acne and acne itself can cause pigmentation.

When you exfoliate problematic skin excessively, it can cause irritation and inflammation, worsen acne and trigger hyperpigmentation. The skin can actually become darker in the long term. That is the paradox.

A lot of my clients tell me, 'This product worked for me before but now my skin is getting darker.' It can be because the product is irritating the skin.

Some people also think that if a product is irritating or itching, it means the product is working. That is not necessarily true. It may actually be damaging your skin barrier.

Are there certain skin types that should avoid de-tanning soaps and scrubs altogether?

I wouldn't say they have to avoid them altogether but they should not use them frequently and should use them with caution.

I would recommend using exfoliation once or twice a week rather than every day. Instead of physical scrubs containing thick or large granules that can cause trauma to the skin, chemical exfoliation, such as glycolic acid, can be a better option.

There are also enzyme-based exfoliants that don't contain those physical granules but help remove dead skin through enzymatic action.

Chemical and enzymatic exfoliation is preferable to harsh physical exfoliation. Creams containing bleaching agents and similar de-tanning products should be avoided.

How long does it realistically take for a tan to fade and can a topical product speed up the process?

I wouldn't be able to give a fixed timeline. Someone can develop a tan in two days while someone else may take a week. It also depends on where you have travelled and what the UV index was. If you go to the hills or the seaside, you can develop a fairly deep tan even within a day or a few hours.

So we can't generalise and say exactly how long it will take because it depends on the intensity of UV exposure and your skin type. Some skin types also burn faster.

A tan will gradually fade in around two to three weeks without doing anything, once the UV exposure stops, though the skin may look a little dry for the first few days. Essentially, you need to stop the exposure, which is what generally happens when you come back from a holiday.

What can help accelerate the improvement is glycolic acid. It increases epidermal turnover, allowing the tanned skin to shed and renew more quickly. It can help with the appearance of the tan and with reducing the pigmentation stimulated by UV exposure.

However, if you continue to get UV exposure after returning, the tan will naturally take longer to fade.

If someone genuinely wants to reduce tanning and pigmentation, what would you recommend instead of relying on a de-tan soap or scrub?

It is not a one-step thing.

The first step is to protect yourself from UV rays with an SPF 50 or higher, broad-spectrum sunscreen.

The second is to use ingredients such as vitamin C and niacinamide. These can work on the underlying process and help bring the increased activity of the pigment-producing cells back towards their baseline.

With consistent use, within about a month, you can see improvement not just in the colour but also in some of the damage caused by UV exposure.

If you have persistent pigmentation despite these measures, you should get your skin checked by a dermatologist. It could be melasma or another condition that needs specific treatment.

Should consumers be sceptical of products that promise to 'remove tan in one use'?

Absolutely. Any product that promises to remove a tan in one use is something I would be very sceptical about. It is a red flag.

It is a marketing gimmick that lures customers with unrealistic promises. A reduction in tan caused by UV radiation does not happen in one day or with a single use. It is simply not possible.

Such products may contain harmful chemicals, bleaching agents or, in some cases, steroids that can be harmful to the skin.

Anything that claims to do 'magic' is a red flag. Don't try to change your natural skin colour. Treat pigmentation scientifically.

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