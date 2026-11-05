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Diwali Recipe: Vidhya's Bedu Puri

By VIDHYA PANT November 05, 2026 16:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Inspired by childhood memories of her mother's festive cooking, Vidhya Pant brings back the traditional Bedu Puri this Diwali.

Made using the same batter used for Pahadi Bada, this much-loved delicacy is also prepared for other festivals, special occasions and birthdays.

It is a recipe packed with nostalgia, family traditions and the flavours of home.

Originally from Ramnagar, Vidhya has lived in Pune, Shillong, Bengaluru, NCR, Lucknow, Dehradun.

Bedu Puri Recipe

Photograph: Kind courtesy Muntaha Maryum/Wikimedia Commons

Bedu Puri Recipe

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 2 cups atta or wheat flour
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp ajwain or carom seeds
  • 2 tbsp ghee, melted
  • Warm water, as required

For the filling:

  • ½ cup dhuli urad dal or split black gram, without skin, washed and soaked in water overnight
  • 1-2 green chillies
  • 2 tsp grated ginger
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • ¼ tsp hing or asafoetida
  • ½ tsp ajwain seeds
  • ½ tsp saunf or fennel seeds
  • 1 tbsp fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
  • Oil to deep fry the puris

Method

For the filling:

  • Wash the soaked urad dal.
    Drain the water completely.
    Add all the ingredients and grind into a coarse paste in a mixer.
    Keep the filling mixture thick.
    Do not add water.

For the dough:

  • In a bowl, add the flour, ajwain seeds, salt, warm ghee.
    Mix well.
    Gradually add the warm water, a little bit at a time, and knead into a smooth and firm dough.
    Cover and rest for 15-20 minutes.

For the puris:

  • Divide the dough into small balls of 1½ inch diameter.
    Roll each ball into a small puri using a rolling pin or flatten with your fingers.
    Place a tsp of the urad dal filling in the centre.
    Bring the edges together and press firmly to seal.
    Flatten it gently using a rolling pin or your fingers.
    The puris should be medium-thick.
    Make sure the stuffing does not come out.
  • Heat the oil in a deep kadhai.
    Carefully slide the puri into the hot oil.
    Press it gently with a straining ladle or jhajhar to help it puff.
    Flip and fry until golden brown on both sides.
    Remove and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.
    Repeat with the remaining puris.
    Serve hot with Alu Tamatar gravy, Kheera Raita, a chutney or garam adrak-wali chai.
 

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