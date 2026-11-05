Diwali Recipe: Vidhya's Bedu Puri

Inspired by childhood memories of her mother's festive cooking, Vidhya Pant brings back the traditional Bedu Puri this Diwali.

Made using the same batter used for Pahadi Bada, this much-loved delicacy is also prepared for other festivals, special occasions and birthdays.

It is a recipe packed with nostalgia, family traditions and the flavours of home.

Originally from Ramnagar, Vidhya has lived in Pune, Shillong, Bengaluru, NCR, Lucknow, Dehradun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Muntaha Maryum/Wikimedia Commons

Bedu Puri Recipe

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

For the dough:

2 cups atta or wheat flour

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp ajwain or carom seeds

2 tbsp ghee, melted

Warm water, as required

For the filling:

½ cup dhuli urad dal or split black gram, without skin, washed and soaked in water overnight

1-2 green chillies

2 tsp grated ginger

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

¼ tsp hing or asafoetida

½ tsp ajwain seeds

½ tsp saunf or fennel seeds

1 tbsp fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Oil to deep fry the puris

Method

For the filling:

Wash the soaked urad dal.

Drain the water completely.

Add all the ingredients and grind into a coarse paste in a mixer.

Keep the filling mixture thick.

Do not add water.

For the dough:

In a bowl, add the flour, ajwain seeds, salt, warm ghee.

Mix well.

Gradually add the warm water, a little bit at a time, and knead into a smooth and firm dough.

Cover and rest for 15-20 minutes.

For the puris: