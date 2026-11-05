Diwali Recipe: Vidhya's Bedu Puri

Inspired by childhood memories of her mother's festive cooking, Vidhya Pant brings back the traditional Bedu Puri this Diwali.
Made using the same batter used for Pahadi Bada, this much-loved delicacy is also prepared for other festivals, special occasions and birthdays.
It is a recipe packed with nostalgia, family traditions and the flavours of home.
Originally from Ramnagar, Vidhya has lived in Pune, Shillong, Bengaluru, NCR, Lucknow, Dehradun.
Bedu Puri Recipe
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
For the dough:
- 2 cups atta or wheat flour
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tbsp ajwain or carom seeds
- 2 tbsp ghee, melted
- Warm water, as required
For the filling:
- ½ cup dhuli urad dal or split black gram, without skin, washed and soaked in water overnight
- 1-2 green chillies
- 2 tsp grated ginger
- ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- ¼ tsp hing or asafoetida
- ½ tsp ajwain seeds
- ½ tsp saunf or fennel seeds
- 1 tbsp fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro
- Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
- Oil to deep fry the puris
Method
For the filling:
- Wash the soaked urad dal.
Drain the water completely.
Add all the ingredients and grind into a coarse paste in a mixer.
Keep the filling mixture thick.
Do not add water.
For the dough:
- In a bowl, add the flour, ajwain seeds, salt, warm ghee.
Mix well.
Gradually add the warm water, a little bit at a time, and knead into a smooth and firm dough.
Cover and rest for 15-20 minutes.
For the puris:
- Divide the dough into small balls of 1½ inch diameter.
Roll each ball into a small puri using a rolling pin or flatten with your fingers.
Place a tsp of the urad dal filling in the centre.
Bring the edges together and press firmly to seal.
Flatten it gently using a rolling pin or your fingers.
The puris should be medium-thick.
Make sure the stuffing does not come out.
- Heat the oil in a deep kadhai.
Carefully slide the puri into the hot oil.
Press it gently with a straining ladle or jhajhar to help it puff.
Flip and fry until golden brown on both sides.
Remove and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.
Repeat with the remaining puris.
Serve hot with Alu Tamatar gravy, Kheera Raita, a chutney or garam adrak-wali chai.