Diwali Recipe: Sanjay's Atte Ka Halwa

Atte Ka Halwa or Prasad-Style Kadha is an interesting sweet choice for Diwali.

Sanjay Puri has his special recipe for this simple, rich and soulful sweet made with whole wheat flour, ghee and sugar.

Puri worked for the Indian Army. After retirement, he settled in Dehradun, where he often goes into the kitchen to cook comforting recipes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maywe46/Wikimedia Commons

Atte Ka Halwa or Kadha-Style Prasad

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

¾ cup ghee

1 cup atta or wholewheat flour

1 cup sugar

2 cups water

Method

Place a kadhai or wok or deep frying pan over low heat.

Pour in the ghee and let it warm slowly.

While stirring, add the atta.

Stir gently to avoid lumps from forming.

Allow the atta to absorb the ghee.

Meanwhile in another saucepan, add the water and the sugar.

Let it boil over high heat until the sugar completely dissolves.

Now, very slowly and gently, pour the sugar syrup over the roasting atta.

Keep stirring slowly until the halwa begins to thicken.

Cook for a few more minutes until the ghee begins to separate.

Transfer to a serving dish and serve hot.

Sanjay's Note: Please keep to the exact measurements.