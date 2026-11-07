Diwali Recipe: Vidhya's Jhungar Ki Kheer

A festive dessert, Vidhya Pant's Jhungar Ki Kheer overflows with the simple goodness of millets and milk, slowly simmered together.

Delicately sweet and deliciously wholesome, it is ideal for Diwali celebrations and family gatherings.

The same recipe can also be followed to prepare Kauni Ki Kheer using foxtail millets, offering a lovely variation on this regional favourite.

Vidhya specialises in Uttarakhandi cooking, but has lived in the south, north and east of India and is familiar with these cuisines too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Shaharbano /Wikimedia Commons

Jhungar Ki Kheer

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

100 gm jhungar or barnyard millets

1 litre full-fat milk

4-5 tbsp sugar

½ tsp elaichi or green cardamom powder

8-10 almonds

8-10 cashews

1 tbsp raisins

2 tsp ghee

Few strands saffron, optional

Method