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Diwali Recipe: Vidhya's Jhungar Ki Kheer

By VIDHYA PANT November 07, 2026 13:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A festive dessert, Vidhya Pant's Jhungar Ki Kheer overflows with the simple goodness of millets and milk, slowly simmered together.

Delicately sweet and deliciously wholesome, it is ideal for Diwali celebrations and family gatherings.

The same recipe can also be followed to prepare Kauni Ki Kheer using foxtail millets, offering a lovely variation on this regional favourite.

Vidhya specialises in Uttarakhandi cooking, but has lived in the south, north and east of India and is familiar with these cuisines too.

Kheer

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Shaharbano/Wikimedia Commons

Jhungar Ki Kheer

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 100 gm jhungar or barnyard millets
  • 1 litre full-fat milk
  • 4-5 tbsp sugar
  • ½ tsp elaichi or green cardamom powder
  • 8-10 almonds
  • 8-10 cashews
  • 1 tbsp raisins
  • 2 tsp ghee
  • Few strands saffron, optional

Method

  • Wash the jhungar well and drain.
    Soak for 15-20 minutes.
    Drain the water completely.
  • Heat 1 tsp of the ghee in a heavy-bottomed kadhai.
    Add the jhungar and roast lightly over low heat for a few minutes.
    Don't let it burn.
    Pour in the milk.
    Bring to a boil, stirring gently.
    Cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until the jhungar becomes soft and the milk thickens.
    Add the sugar and the cardamom.
    Mix well and let it simmer for a few minutes.
    Add the saffron, if using and take off heat.
  • Heat the remaining 1 tsp ghee in a small saucepan or frying pan.
    Add the almonds, cashews and roast lightly.
    Add the raisins, roast for 15-20 seconds till they soften.
    Take off and add the roasted nuts, raisins to the kheer.
    Serve warm or chilled.
 

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