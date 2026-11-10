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Rashmika, Kriti Celebrate With...

By Rishika Shah November 10, 2026 12:10 IST 4 Minutes Read
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Diwali dressing is all about bringing out the sparkle and what's more festive than a little mirror work? Whether you're attending a card party, hosting a family get-together or dancing the night away at a Diwali bash, these reflective embellishments can make one shine brighter than the lights.

The best part about mirror work is its versatility. You can go traditional with a sari, make a statement in a lehenga or give age-old craft a contemporary spin with a corset gown or a backless blouse.

Here are seven celebrity-approved ways to wear mirror work this Diwali.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Who says mirror work has to be colourful? Kriti Sanon makes a case for monochrome in this black-and-silver lehenga.
The heavily embellished choli and voluminous skirt feature intricate geometric mirror work while a sheer, floor-sweeping cape replaces the conventional dupatta.
It's dramatic, contemporary and perfect for making an entrance.
Style a mirror-work lehenga with a sheer cape or an embellished shrug if you want to give traditional festive dressing a high-fashion twist.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: If you prefer keeping things classic, Rashmika Mandanna's maroon sari deserves a spot on your mood board.
The rich drape is paired with a gold blouse featuring intricate mirror work and metallic embroidery, with matching embellishments along the sari's border.
The combination feels regal without being overwhelming.
Pair your favourite jewel-toned sari with a heavy blouse and traditional earrings for an elegant Diwali look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy ITRH/Instagram

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

IMAGE: For those who believe festive dressing should come with a little red-carpet glam, Disha Patani has the answer.
Her strapless beige-gold bodycon gown features elaborate geometric mirror work, cutdana and kasab embroidery.
A matching slim dupatta and statement mirror choker add a traditional touch to the contemporary silhouette.
Take inspiration by choosing a fitted metallic gown with reflective detailing and add a festive touch with a dupatta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh proves that sometimes the blouse deserves more attention than the sari itself.
Her champagne-bronze tissue sari features a high-shine finish and an intricately embroidered border but the real highlight is the blouse, with cascading mirror-work fringe across the sleeves.
Oversized chandbalis and stacked bangles complete the look.
Want to experiment? Pair a simple metallic sari with a mirror-work blouse that does all the talking.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor gives mirror work a modern makeover in this purple and royal-blue fusion sari gown.
The column silhouette features geometric embroidery, tiny mirrors and sequins, while the backless halter blouse adds a sultry edge. A flowing blue dupatta creates a cape-like effect.
For a contemporary festive look, try a pre-draped sari with a backless blouse and delicate mirror embellishments. It's traditional craftsmanship with a Gen-Z attitude.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Nothing says festive quite like a red sari and Triptii Dimri gives hers a glamorous update in this sindoor-coloured one.
The georgette drape is paired with a plunging sleeveless blouse covered in mosaic-like mirror, cutdana and kasab embroidery.
If you love a classic sari, let an intricate blouse bring the sparkle while keeping the drape relatively simple.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Alaya F

Alaya F

IMAGE: For a little fairytale vibe this Diwali, take notes from Alaya F's ivory-and-gold corset lehenga.
The strapless basque-waist blouse is covered in ornate mirror work, sequins and scrolling embroidery, flowing into a voluminous champagne-gold skirt.
A matching mirror-work choker and stacked bangles add to the festive appeal.
Recreate the look with a shiny corset paired with a flared skirt or choose a strapless gown with reflective detailing for a contemporary spin on festive dressing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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