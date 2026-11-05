Diwali 2026: Unusual Colours You Must Wear!

Diwali dressing doesn't always have to mean reaching for the same old red, pink or gold. If you're looking to give your festive wardrobe a refresh this year, consider stepping outside the usual colour palette.

Think turquoise blue, sage green, rust orange and even grey. These shades may not be the first colours that come to mind when you think of Diwali but, styled right, they can look every bit as festive and far more unexpected.

And because every colour has its own personality, we've paired seven unusual festive shades with celebrity inspiration to help you find the one that speaks to you.

Turquoise Blue

IMAGE: Turquoise is an unexpected festive pick because it sits somewhere between cool blue and vibrant green, making it a refreshing alternative to traditional jewel tones.

It has the richness of a statement colour without feeling too predictable.

Komal Pandey shows us how to wear it in a heavily embellished lehenga choli, featuring intricate silver and gold zardozi work.

This shade is perfect for someone who loves experimenting, isn't afraid to stand out and brings a little extra energy wherever they go.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Black

IMAGE: Black may be a wardrobe classic but it remains an unconventional choice for Diwali, when brighter shades usually take centre stage. And that's exactly why it works.

It brings a little mystery, sophistication and an unmistakable edge to festive dressing.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary makes a case for the shade in a black lehenga featuring intricate gold embroidery.

Black is for the woman who knows her style, trusts her choices and doesn't need to follow the colour code.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

Sage Green

IMAGE: Sage green is a softer, more muted alternative to the bright greens and emeralds that often dominate festive collections. Its understated quality makes it unusual for Diwali, but that is also its charm.

Katrina Kaif wears the shade in a regal silk anarkali, allowing the simple, voluminous silhouette to take a back seat to a vibrant Kashmiri-style dupatta featuring multi-coloured paisley and floral embroidery.

This is the colour for someone who prefers quiet elegance over making the loudest entrance.

If your personality is thoughtful, composed and effortlessly graceful, sage green might just be your festive shade.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Garima Garg/Instagram

Rust Orange

IMAGE: Orange is certainly festive but rust orange is a more unexpected way to embrace it. Its earthy, burnt undertone makes it feel richer and more sophisticated than the brighter citrus shades.

Pooja Hegde gives the colour a contemporary spin in an architectural sari gown.

Rust orange suits someone who is warm, outgoing and full of life but also appreciates a little sophistication. It's a great pick if you want to make an impression without opting for a conventional bright festive hue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Olive Green

IMAGE: Olive green is often associated with everyday neutrals rather than festive dressing, which makes it a particularly interesting choice for Diwali.

Its earthy undertones give it a grounded feel while metallic finishes can make it look surprisingly glamorous.

Raashii Khanna wears the shade in a contemporary olive-gold lehenga with a reflective, pleated skirt and a backless blouse.

Olive green is for someone who likes to do things differently, has a strong sense of personal style and isn't afraid to take a fashion risk. It is understated at first glance, but certainly not forgettable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Deep Blue

IMAGE: While lighter blues are a popular festive choice, a deep, saturated blue can feel like a refreshing alternative to the usual reds and pinks.

It has the richness of a jewel tone but brings a cooler, more composed energy to the occasion.

Shehnaaz Gill wears it in an elegant longline salwar suit, detailed with intricate silver embroidery along the neckline, cuffs and hem.

Deep blue is for someone who is self-assured, thoughtful and quietly commanding. You don't have to be the loudest person in the room to make an impression.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Grey

IMAGE: Grey might not be the first shade you'd associate with Diwali but that's precisely what makes it an interesting festive alternative. It moves away from the usual bright palette while still allowing embroidery, beadwork and jewellery to shine.

Sreeleela makes a glamorous case for the colour in a grey lehenga choli featuring tonal embroidery and delicate beadwork.

Grey is for the modern minimalist who likes keeping things elegant, appreciates subtle details and believes that standing out doesn't always require a bright colour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff