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Divya Singh: First Indian Woman To Cycle To Everest Base Camp

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
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April 16, 2026 15:35 IST

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Divya Singh was inspired to take on the challenge after learning no Indian woman had previously cycled to the Mount Everest base camp.

Divya Singh, a determined cyclist from Gorakhpur, has successfully cycled to the Mount Everest base camp.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key points

  • Divya Singh is the first Indian woman to cycle to the Mount Everest Base Camp; she reached 17,560 feet.
  • The cycling expedition started in Kathmandu and took 14 days to complete.
  • Divya was inspired to take on the challenge after learning no Indian woman had previously cycled to the base camp.
  • The journey presented several challenges including high-altitude conditions, motion sickness and low oxygen levels.
  • Divya underwent intense training to prepare for the physical demands of cycling at high altitudes.
 

On March 24, 2026, Divya Singh created history by becoming the first Indian woman -- and the second woman globally -- to reach the base camp of the world's highest peak, Mount Everest (at an altitude of 17,560 feet), by bicycle. At that time, the temperature at the Everest Base Camp stood at -12 degrees Celsius.

Divya's cycling expedition -- which spanned 14 days -- commenced on March 16, 2026, from Kathmandu. The journey took her through Kathmandu, Salleri, Surkhe, Phakding, Sagarmatha National Park, Namche Bazaar, Deboche, Pheriche, Lobuche and Gorak Shep, before finally reaching the Mount Everest base camp.

Inspiration behind Divya's cycling feat

Speaking to ANI, Divya shared that during her trek to the Mount Everest base camp about a year-and-a-half ago, she learned that no Indian woman had ever reached there by bicycle. This inspired her to take on the challenge herself.

"Ever since I got to know about Mount Everest, I have wanted to see it in person.

"About one and a half years ago, I went trekking to the Mount Everest Base camp and got to know that no woman has ever reached there by bicycle; it occurred to me that I should try this," she said.

Challenges faced during the expedition

She said the journey was challenging due to high-altitude conditions which caused motion sickness, rapid heartbeat and other physical difficulties. She also had to get used to the low oxygen levels.

"It was not easy; there were difficulties. When you reach a high altitude, the entire environment changes. Your body reacts differently. You experience motion sickness, lack of oxygen, fast heartbeat and other environmental challenges," said Divya.

Divya's mentor Kumar Singh reiterated that although many people have reached the Mount Everest base camp, no Indian woman had done so on a bicycle. Taking it as a challenge, Divya took it as a personal mission and began intense training, preparing her body for the challenge and ultimately achieving remarkable success.

Divya hails from the village of Banauda, which is part of the Gorakhpur district. Divya's father Santraj Singh is a farmer, while her mother Urmila Singh is a government school teacher.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar

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