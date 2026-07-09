'Divorced, single, unable to trust anyone'

'Start with forgiveness,' counsels rediffGURU Archana Deshpande, an image consultant and founder of TransformMe Life Skills Coaching.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Moving on from a painful relationship is never easy.

There is trauma, guilt and the fear of being hurt again.

While counselling a female struggling to trust a new partner, rediffGURU Archana Deshpande, an image consultant and founder of TransformMe Life Skills Coaching says: "Start with forgiveness... you need to forgive him and forgive yourself too."

You too can post your life and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Archana Deshpande HERE

Anonymous: I am 43, single and looking for a lifetime partner.

I got married at 28 but, within two years, things didn't work out and we had to file for divorce.

It was very painful because I had done everything to make the marriage work.

It took me five years to heal from the guilt and trauma and find myself again.

Even today, when I meet a potential date, I find myself doubting the guy's every move.

It could be a survival mechanism but it is not letting me trust anyone.

How do I work around this and find a relationship where I feel secure and confident?

Hi. I can understand what you are feeling. I am very glad to hear that you have put in the effort to heal.

You really have to build on your experience of having been married once, taking it as a learning experience.

Look hard at yourself and see what went wrong and what went right too.

Take away the blame game and start rebuilding your life again, one step at a time.

Start with forgiveness. You need to forgive him and forgive yourself too.

Open yourself to new relationships, new possibilities and the belief that you deserve to have a life partner.

Everything has to start afresh.

Start taking care of yourself first.

Let all the areas of your life radiate confidence and freshness.

You too can post your life and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Archana Deshpande HERE

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