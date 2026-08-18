Disha Patani Loves To Take A Plunge!

Disha Patani has never been one to shy away from a plunging neckline. In fact, deep necks seem to be one of the Awarapan 2 actress’ favourite ways to make a fashion statement, and she wears them with the kind of confidence that makes the look feel effortlessly glamorous.

There’s nothing overly complicated about her approach either. Give Disha a dramatic neckline, a great silhouette and just enough sparkle and she’ll do the rest.

From shimmering party looks to sleek gowns and even her take on casual Y2K dressing, she proves that showing a little skin can still look incredibly polished.

IMAGE: Disha takes the plunging neckline into futuristic territory with this liquid-silver chainmail ensemble. The draped halter top does all the talking while the matching micro skirt keeps the look firmly in party mode. Consider this her answer to the question: How low can a neckline go? All photographs: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

IMAGE: A royal blue dress this dazzling was never going to be shy. The plunging sweetheart neckline gives the heavily sequinned mini its wow factor, while the structured corset silhouette keeps everything looking polished rather than overdone.

IMAGE: Animal print and a plunging neckline? Disha clearly wasn't interested in playing it safe. The sparkly zebra-print halter brings plenty of drama while the tiny dark skirt keeps the attention exactly where she wants it.

IMAGE: Disha proves that leopard print becomes even more powerful when paired with a seriously deep neckline. The draped halter top creates a sleek silhouette, while a crystal belt and stacks of gold bangles add just the right amount of extra.

IMAGE: This lime-green gown is basically a masterclass in making a daring dress look glamorous. The plunging V-neck, waist cut-outs and thigh-high slit could easily compete for attention but the sleek silhouette pulls everything together beautifully.

IMAGE: Who said deep necks are reserved for red carpets? Disha takes the Y2K route in a black velour Juicy Couture tracksuit, giving the zip-up hoodie a surprisingly glamorous twist with a deep neckline, belly chain and plenty of jewellery.

IMAGE: Ending on a softer note, Disha's white corset gown proves she doesn't need sequins or dramatic cut-outs to make a neckline memorable. The delicate sweetheart shape, subtle lace trim and clean floor-length silhouette create a beautifully understated finish.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff