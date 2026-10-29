Dimple Kapadia Becomes A Muse For...

Dimple Kapadia is the face of Iconic Jewels, the debut high-fine jewellery collection from couture Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The launch also celebrates an incredible 40-year association between Dimple Kapadia and the designer duo.

The 69-year-old icon was among the first to wear their creations, stepping into their store in its early days to embrace pieces from their debut collection, Matahari. The new campaign marks their first official photoshoot together in 16 years.

Drawing inspiration from Indian textiles, mythology, nature and traditional talismans, Iconic Jewels transforms the label’s signature embroidery and craftsmanship into statement-making jewellery. With only 40 to 50 pieces being made per design, these are collectibles in every sense.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Dimple Kapadia makes a striking statement in a fluid beige gown but the real showstopper is the colourful collar necklace from the ABAD collection. Inspired by the geometric artistry of Patola ikat weaves, it features structured sections studded with multicoloured gemstones and diamonds.

Matching fan-shaped earrings and a chunky cocktail ring complete this vibrant ode to Indian textile heritage.

Who knew the delicate beauty of Chikankari could translate so beautifully into high jewellery? In this look, Dimple Kapadia pairs an ivory embroidered ensemble with oversized, silver-toned chandbali-style earrings from the ROSHNAI collection.

Intricate jaali patterns, floral motifs and fish-inspired detailing recreate the finesse of traditional threadwork in precious materials.

Subtlety takes a backseat in the JUNOON look and we’re certainly not complaining. Dimple Kapadia wears a dramatic dragon cuff that winds up her arm, crafted in sculpted gold and adorned with white diamonds and rich green emeralds.

Matching dragon-inspired ear cuffs add to the fierce aesthetic, while her deep magenta, off-shoulder silk-satin gown brings fluid, voluminous draping to the mix. It’s maximalism with a mythical twist.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff