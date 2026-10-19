Diana Penty: 'I Love The Fashion Of The 80s'

'I don't blindly follow trends, and I kind of make them my own.'

IMAGE: Diana Penty walks for Richa Khemka's Vesper collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026. All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Actor Diana Penty turned showstopper for Kolkata Designer Richa Khemka at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026 in New Delhi.

The designer, known for her Indo-Western, experimental and versatile pieces, showcased her latest collection Vesper at the fashion week.

Diana wore an embellished black bralette paired with a high-waisted black-and-silver white fringed skirt featuring a dramatic slit.

Talking about her idea of fashion to ANI, Diana said, "For me, it's (fashion is) actually not about sticking to fixed trends. I've always made them my own, you know, kind of made sure that they suit me, my personality, the clothes that I wear; I need to feel them."

"Fashion is an expression of yourself, not so much just cut-copy-paste of what you see online or what somebody is wearing at a fashion week," Diana said while adding how she has adapted.

"I don't blindly follow trends, and I kind of make them my own," the showstopper added.

"I love the fashion of the 80s. I think in the 80s, there was just so much drama...the big hair...those power shoulders and boots and mini skirts, and I think that there were a lot of interesting elements in the 80s."

Check out these pictures from Richa Khemkha's creative showcase:

The collection titled 'The Unseen' featured modern silhouettes like slitted skirts, asymmetrical cuts, and broad shoulder tops among others.

'I was drawn to the idea of reflection, both literally and emotionally, and how light and shadow can reveal something entirely unexpected,' Richa, pictured above, said in a statement about her collection.

'The collection brings together sculptural forms, metallic textures and sheer layers to express that sense of transformation,' Khemka added.

'The Unseen' line, Khemka says, gave her the 'freedom to experiment with contrasts and create a collection that feels mysterious, expressive and personal.'

With inputs from ANI