Dhurandhar's Jasmine Sandlas Has Another Love Affair!

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas (Jaiye Sanjna) just made fans swoon after announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Shekhar Choudhary during a live performance.

But if there's one relationship that's been going strong alongside her real-life romance, it's her love affair with fearless fashion.

From desi diva moments to boss-lady tailoring and beach-ready fits, Jasmine's wardrobe is every bit as bold as her personality.

IMAGE: If this isn't bridal foreshadowing, we don't know what is. Dressed in a regal magenta lehenga with an embroidered organza dupatta draped over her head, Jasmine looks like she could walk straight from the stage to the mandap. The traditional jewels? Just the cherry on top. All photographs: Jasmine Sandlas/Instagram

IMAGE: Who knew breezy and tailoring could get along so well? This brown co-ord is relaxed enough for brunch but polished enough to make everyone ask, ‘Where's it from?’

floral maxi and we're not complaining. Floaty, colourful and full of summer energy, this is the kind of dress that deserves its own vacation. IMAGE: Jasmine swaps her signature edgy vibe for a blooming yellowand we're not complaining. Floaty, colourful and full of summer energy, this is the kind of dress that deserves its own vacation.

IMAGE: Her black bikini meets a crochet granny-square skirt and suddenly every Pinterest board feels incomplete. The colourful crochet, silver charms and oversized sunglasses is cool-girl-on-holiday without trying too hard.

IMAGE: Business casual? Jasmine heard ‘business carpet'. An oversized pinstripe blazer paired with a dramatic slit skirt gives power dressing a glamorous twist. The crystal ear cuffs deserve their own applause too.

IMAGE: This satin mini proves that soft doesn't have to mean boring. The draped neckline, ruffled straps and rosy hue make it romantic and playful; basically, it is date-night dressing done right.

IMAGE: When Jasmine goes glam, she goes all in. This champagne gold and silver gown, complete with crystal embellishments, a dramatic cape and a thigh-high slit is the kind of look that doesn't enter a room; it arrives.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff