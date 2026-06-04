Dharna's Fashion Game Is No Joke

From funny comic reels to now making her acting debut with Maa Behen, Dharna Durga has slowly become one of the internet’s most relatable stars.

But beyond the humour and viral sketches, her wardrobe deserves its own spotlight too. Dharna clearly knows how to keep things fun and stylish.

co-ord set with sharp white detailing feels polished, edgy and very 'main character walking into a meeting she’s about to slay'. All photographs: Kind courtesy Dharna Durga/Instagram IMAGE: This blackwith sharp white detailing feels polished, edgy and very 'main character walking into a meeting she’s about to slay'.

IMAGE: Mirror work, sequins and all that twirl-worthy flair -- Dharna's lehenga moment is festive fashion done right.

IMAGE: The floral mini skirt and neutral jacket combo is cute on its own but the chunky necklace and statement ring takes the entire look from sweet to fashion-girl coded.

IMAGE: Nothing says confidence like a mustard power suit. Dharna looks ready to close deals and steal attention while doing it.

IMAGE: Star patchwork on denim instantly makes this co-ord feel fun and Gen Z-approved. Casual dressing never looked this cool.

sari gown brings full red carpet energy. Sleek, sparkly and effortlessly glamorous. IMAGE: This one-shoulder shimmerbrings full red carpet energy. Sleek, sparkly and effortlessly glamorous.

IMAGE: A good sharara set never fails and Dharna’s rich purple pick feels festive, elegant and perfect for dancing all night.