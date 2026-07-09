Esha Gupta Is The Empress Of...

Esha Gupta has mastered the art of regal dressing. Sweeping gowns, dramatic capes and delicate pastel hues make the Dhamaal 4 actress look like an empress from the Victorian era.

If there were a role of a queen ruling the fashion world, Esha would undoubtedly fit the part.

blush pink off-shoulder gown with ruched accents and a matching dupatta is pure fairytale fashion. Paired with sparkling diamonds, it's the kind of red carpet look that feels so regal. All photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram IMAGE: Esha’soff-shoulder gown with ruched accents and a matching dupatta is pure fairytale fashion. Paired with sparkling diamonds, it's the kind of red carpet look that feels so regal.

IMAGE: Dusty pink, delicate embellishments and a sheer bodice come together to create a gown that can make anyone weak on their knees.

IMAGE: A vibrant silk ensemble with a halter neckline and super sexy cutouts would make it difficult for anyone to look away.

IMAGE: Nothing commands attention quite like a feathered cape. Layered over a shimmering midnight-blue gown, this couture creation brings together texture, sparkle and theatrical elegance in the best way possible.

IMAGE: Esha’s embroidered sharara set shows that ethnic wear can be just as majestic as a gown. The structured silhouette and intricate detailing strike the perfect balance between traditional craftsmanship and modern sophistication.

IMAGE: Her crystal-encrusted champagne gown paired with a larger-than-life drape delivers maximum impact. The sculptural silhouette and metallic finish make it worthy of every red carpet.

IMAGE: An ice-blue embellished gown with floral embroidery and an off-shoulder neckline makes Esha look like a Disney princess, the kind who doesn’t need a prince to save her.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

