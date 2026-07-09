Home  » Get Ahead » Esha Gupta Is The Empress Of...

Esha Gupta Is The Empress Of...

By REDIFF STYLE July 09, 2026 11:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Esha Gupta has mastered the art of regal dressing. Sweeping gowns, dramatic capes and delicate pastel hues make the Dhamaal 4 actress look like an empress from the Victorian era.

If there were a role of a queen ruling the fashion world, Esha would undoubtedly fit the part.

Esha Gupta

IMAGE: Esha’s blush pink off-shoulder gown with ruched accents and a matching dupatta is pure fairytale fashion. Paired with sparkling diamonds, it's the kind of red carpet look that feels so regal. All photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

Esha Gupta

IMAGE: Dusty pink, delicate embellishments and a sheer bodice come together to create a gown that can make anyone weak on their knees.

 

Esha Gupta

IMAGE: A vibrant silk ensemble with a halter neckline and super sexy cutouts would make it difficult for anyone to look away.

 

Esha Gupta

IMAGE: Nothing commands attention quite like a feathered cape. Layered over a shimmering midnight-blue gown, this couture creation brings together texture, sparkle and theatrical elegance in the best way possible.

 

Esha Gupta

IMAGE: Esha’s embroidered sharara set shows that ethnic wear can be just as majestic as a gown. The structured silhouette and intricate detailing strike the perfect balance between traditional craftsmanship and modern sophistication.

 

Esha Gupta

IMAGE: Her crystal-encrusted champagne gown paired with a larger-than-life drape delivers maximum impact. The sculptural silhouette and metallic finish make it worthy of every red carpet.

 

Esha Gupta

IMAGE: An ice-blue embellished gown with floral embroidery and an off-shoulder neckline makes Esha look like a Disney princess, the kind who doesn’t need a prince to save her.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Esha GuptaDhamaal 4

More From Rediff

8 Guinness World Chocolate Records

8 Guinness World Chocolate Records
Esha Is The Empress Of...

Esha Is The Empress Of...
Neck Pain? Poor Sleep? Your Mobile May Be The Culprit

Neck Pain? Poor Sleep? Your Mobile May Be The Culprit

Related Stories

Isha Ambani Dresses Like A Devi For...

Isha Ambani Dresses Like A Devi For...

Web Stories

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!
8 Guinness World Chocolate Records

8 Guinness World Chocolate Records
6 Chocolate Festivals Worth Travelling To

6 Chocolate Festivals Worth Travelling To