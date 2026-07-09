Esha Gupta Is The Empress Of...

Esha Gupta has mastered the art of regal dressing. Sweeping gowns, dramatic capes and delicate pastel hues make the Dhamaal 4 actress look like an empress from the Victorian era.
If there were a role of a queen ruling the fashion world, Esha would undoubtedly fit the part.
IMAGE: Esha’s blush pink
off-shoulder gown with ruched accents and a matching dupatta
is pure fairytale fashion. Paired with sparkling diamonds, it's the kind of red carpet look that feels so regal. All photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
IMAGE: Dusty pink, delicate embellishments and a sheer bodice come together to create a gown that can make anyone weak on their knees.
IMAGE: A vibrant silk ensemble with a halter neckline and super sexy cutouts would make it difficult for anyone to look away.
IMAGE: Nothing commands attention quite like a feathered cape. Layered over a shimmering midnight-blue gown, this couture creation brings together texture, sparkle and theatrical elegance in the best way possible.
IMAGE: Esha’s embroidered sharara set shows that ethnic wear can be just as majestic as a gown. The structured silhouette and intricate detailing strike the perfect balance between traditional craftsmanship and modern sophistication.
IMAGE: Her crystal-encrusted champagne gown paired with a larger-than-life drape delivers maximum impact. The sculptural silhouette and metallic finish make it worthy of every red carpet.
IMAGE: An ice-blue embellished gown with floral embroidery and an off-shoulder neckline makes Esha look like a Disney princess, the kind who doesn’t need a prince to save her.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff