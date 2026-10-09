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Desi Cocktail: Kesar Ghewar Martini

By REDIFF FOOD October 09, 2026 13:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Magically bottle the flavours of a festive Indian mithai into a cocktail like no other.

That's exactly what an Kesar Ghewar Martini is.

Inspired by the delicate taste of the Rajasthani sweet, this creamy cocktail mixes vodka with saffron-cardamom syrup, fresh lemon juice and rose water. A swirl of chilled cream lends it a smooth richness, while saffron is the inspired finishing touch.

Kesar Ghewar Martini

Kesar Ghewar Martini

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 60 ml ZigZag Original Vodka or any other vodka
  • 20 ml saffron-cardamom syrup
  • 15 ml fresh lemon juice
  • 10 ml rose water
  • 15 ml chilled cream
  • Small pinch of saffron + extra strands for garnish
  • Ice
  • Small piece ghevar, for garnish
  • Few pistachio slivers, for garnish
  • Dried rose petals, for garnish
  • 2-3 tbsp honey or condensed milk

Method

  • Lightly coat the rim of a chilled martini glass with the honey/condensed milk.
    Dip the rim into the crushed pistachios and the dried rose petals.
    Add the vodka, saffron-cardamom syrup, lemon juice, rose water, cream to a shaker.
    Add the ice and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds until chilled and slightly frothy.
    Double strain into the prepared martini glass.
    Garnish with the saffron strands, pistachio slivers and a tiny dried rose petal.

Recipe: Kind courtesy ZigZag Original Vodka.

 

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Rediff FoodRediff RecipesIndian cocktailIndian mithai cocktailIndian sweet cocktail

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