Desi Cocktail: Kesar Ghewar Martini

Magically bottle the flavours of a festive Indian mithai into a cocktail like no other.
That's exactly what an Kesar Ghewar Martini is.
Inspired by the delicate taste of the Rajasthani sweet, this creamy cocktail mixes vodka with saffron-cardamom syrup, fresh lemon juice and rose water. A swirl of chilled cream lends it a smooth richness, while saffron is the inspired finishing touch.
Kesar Ghewar Martini
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 60 ml ZigZag Original Vodka or any other vodka
- 20 ml saffron-cardamom syrup
- 15 ml fresh lemon juice
- 10 ml rose water
- 15 ml chilled cream
- Small pinch of saffron + extra strands for garnish
- Ice
- Small piece ghevar, for garnish
- Few pistachio slivers, for garnish
- Dried rose petals, for garnish
- 2-3 tbsp honey or condensed milk
Method
- Lightly coat the rim of a chilled martini glass with the honey/condensed milk.
Dip the rim into the crushed pistachios and the dried rose petals.
Add the vodka, saffron-cardamom syrup, lemon juice, rose water, cream to a shaker.
Add the ice and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds until chilled and slightly frothy.
Double strain into the prepared martini glass.
Garnish with the saffron strands, pistachio slivers and a tiny dried rose petal.
Recipe: Kind courtesy ZigZag Original Vodka.