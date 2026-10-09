Desi Cocktail: Kesar Ghewar Martini

Magically bottle the flavours of a festive Indian mithai into a cocktail like no other.

That's exactly what an Kesar Ghewar Martini is.

Inspired by the delicate taste of the Rajasthani sweet, this creamy cocktail mixes vodka with saffron-cardamom syrup, fresh lemon juice and rose water. A swirl of chilled cream lends it a smooth richness, while saffron is the inspired finishing touch.

Kesar Ghewar Martini

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml ZigZag Original Vodka or any other vodka

20 ml saffron-cardamom syrup

15 ml fresh lemon juice

10 ml rose water

15 ml chilled cream

Small pinch of saffron + extra strands for garnish

Ice

Small piece ghevar, for garnish

Few pistachio slivers, for garnish

Dried rose petals, for garnish

2-3 tbsp honey or condensed milk

Method

Lightly coat the rim of a chilled martini glass with the honey/condensed milk.

Dip the rim into the crushed pistachios and the dried rose petals.

Add the vodka, saffron-cardamom syrup, lemon juice, rose water, cream to a shaker.

Add the ice and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds until chilled and slightly frothy.

Double strain into the prepared martini glass.

Garnish with the saffron strands, pistachio slivers and a tiny dried rose petal.

Recipe: Kind courtesy ZigZag Original Vodka.