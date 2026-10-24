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Dell Pro Rugged 14 Brings AI Capabilities, 2 TB Storage And Drop Protection

By REDIFF GADGETS October 24, 2026 10:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Built for demanding field operations, the Dell Pro Rugged 14 combines a semi-rugged design with Intel Core Ultra processing and AI capabilities.

The Dell Pro Rugged 14 is priced from Rs 2,65,990 in India.

Dell Pro Rugged 14: Intel Core Ultra, AI Features, 1,100-Nit Touchscreen, RTX Graphics, 64 GB RAM

Dell Pro Rugged 14

All photographs: Kind courtesy Dell

1. Built For Challenging Conditions: -20°F to 145°F

The Dell Pro Rugged 14 features a semi-rugged construction designed to withstand drops from even 3 feet.

It is rated to function in temperatures ranging from -20°F to 145°F and carries an IP53 classification for dust ingress and water splashes.

Dell Pro Rugged 14

2. Touchscreen With High Brightness: 14 inches Display

The laptop offers a display measuring up to 14 inches diagonally, with a 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, brightness reaching 1,100 nits and an anti-glare finish.

Dell Pro Rugged 14

3. Intel Processing Power: Intel Core Ultra 7 366H vPro

At its core is an Intel Core Ultra 7 366H vPro processor, featuring 16 CPU cores and clock speeds of up to 4.8 GHz.

Dell Pro Rugged 14

4. AI And Graphics Capabilities: Nvidia RTX Pro 500 Blackwell GPU

An integrated neural processing unit delivers up to 50 TOPS for AI workloads, while Intel integrated graphics handle standard visual tasks.

An optional Nvidia RTX Pro 500 Blackwell GPU with 6 GB GDDR7 memory is available for more demanding graphics work.

Dell Pro Rugged 14

5. Memory And Storage: 64 GB of LPCAMM2

The system supports up to 64 GB of LPCAMM2 memory and a solid-state drive with a maximum capacity of 2 TB, offering room for demanding applications and large files.

Dell Pro Rugged 14

6. Ports And Connectivity: 3.5 mm Audio Jack

Wired connections include one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB 4 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectors, an HDMI 2.1 output, an RJ-45 Ethernet socket and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Dell Pro Rugged 14

7. Dimensions And Weight: 2.13 kg

With its protective bumpers fitted, the Dell Pro Rugged 14 measures 334.1 x 238 x 40 mm and weighs approximately 2.13 kg, making it a portable option for demanding field-based work.

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