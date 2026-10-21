Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Price In India Starts At Rs 336,990

Designed for demanding work environments, the Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme combines a compact 13.3-inch touchscreen with powerful Intel processing, AI capabilities and flexible battery options.
Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme brings AI processor, 5G, hot-swappable battery and an anti-glare screen
1. Price: Rs 336,990
Priced from Rs 336,990, Dell's 13-inch AI-powered notebook is engineered to operate reliably in harsh surroundings.
Running Windows 11 Pro, the machine accommodates a maximum of 64 GB LPDDR5x memory and a 2 TB solid-state drive.
2. Processor: Intel Core Ultra X7 368H vPro
The laptop offers up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 368H vPro chip, featuring 16 cores and speeds reaching 5 GHz.
3. Graphics: Intel Arc B390 GPU
Graphics are handled by an optional Intel Arc B390 GPU, while its neural processing unit delivers up to 50 TOPS for AI workloads.
4. Display: Anti-Glare Screen
The 13.3-inch Full-HD touch display provides a 1400 nits and anti-reflective treatment for improved visibility with passive pen support.
5. Battery: 53.5 Whr Power
A 53.5 Whr power pack supports 105 W charging, with provision for two replaceable batteries that can be exchanged without shutting down the system.
6. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7
Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G via a Qualcomm Snapdragon X72 modem, GPS and a 5 MP camera.
Ports comprise dual Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet and a 3.5 mm audio connector, alongside nano-SIM and microSD slots.
7. Design: 2.41 kg
Built for demanding workplaces, the 2.41 kg device measures 332.4 x 228.4 x 43.5 mm with protective bumpers.
Its IP66 rating and HazLoc C1D2, MIL-STD-810 and MIL-STD-461G certifications underline its suitability for challenging environments.