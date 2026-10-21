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Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Price In India Starts At Rs 336,990

By REDIFF GADGETS October 21, 2026 11:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Designed for demanding work environments, the Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme combines a compact 13.3-inch touchscreen with powerful Intel processing, AI capabilities and flexible battery options.

Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme brings AI processor, 5G, hot-swappable battery and an anti-glare screen

Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme

All photographs: Kind courtesy Dell

1. Price: Rs 336,990

Priced from Rs 336,990, Dell's 13-inch AI-powered notebook is engineered to operate reliably in harsh surroundings.

Running Windows 11 Pro, the machine accommodates a maximum of 64 GB LPDDR5x memory and a 2 TB solid-state drive.

Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Laptop

2. Processor: Intel Core Ultra X7 368H vPro

The laptop offers up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 368H vPro chip, featuring 16 cores and speeds reaching 5 GHz.

Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Laptop

3. Graphics: Intel Arc B390 GPU

Graphics are handled by an optional Intel Arc B390 GPU, while its neural processing unit delivers up to 50 TOPS for AI workloads.

Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Laptop

4. Display: Anti-Glare Screen

The 13.3-inch Full-HD touch display provides a 1400 nits and anti-reflective treatment for improved visibility with passive pen support.

Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Laptop

5. Battery: 53.5 Whr Power

A 53.5 Whr power pack supports 105 W charging, with provision for two replaceable batteries that can be exchanged without shutting down the system.

Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Laptop

6. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G via a Qualcomm Snapdragon X72 modem, GPS and a 5 MP camera.

Ports comprise dual Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet and a 3.5 mm audio connector, alongside nano-SIM and microSD slots.

Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Laptop

7. Design: 2.41 kg

Built for demanding workplaces, the 2.41 kg device measures 332.4 x 228.4 x 43.5 mm with protective bumpers.

Its IP66 rating and HazLoc C1D2, MIL-STD-810 and MIL-STD-461G certifications underline its suitability for challenging environments.

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