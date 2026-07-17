Dell Pro Precision 14S: Dell's Thinnest Workstation

The Dell Pro Precision 14S is designed for professionals who need a balance of performance and portability.

Equipped with Intel's latest Core Ultra processor or AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors, AI capabilities, a high-resolution display and a lightweight aluminium chassis, the laptop is built to handle demanding workloads while remaining easy to carry.

Customers will be able to purchase both the Dell Pro Precision 14S and Dell Pro Precision 16S in India from August 10 onwards.

Dell Pro Precision 14S pluses: Ultra-portable, 14-inch FHD+ OLED display with reduced blue light technology, Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors

Here's a look at its key features.

1. Price: Rs 149,000

Dell has introduced the Pro Precision 5 Series in India with a starting price of Rs 1,49,000.

2. Display: 14-inch Full HD+ IPS Screen

The laptop features a 14-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a WUXGA resolution.

The non-touch panel offers 400 nits of peak brightness, an anti-glare coating, and 45 per cent NTSC colour coverage.

It also comes equipped with a Full HD infrared (IR) webcam and an integrated microphone for video calls and secure facial authentication.

3. Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 336H vPro

The machine is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 336H vPro processor from Intel's Series 3 lineup.

It features 12 cores and a maximum turbo frequency of up to 4.6 GHz.

For graphics, the laptop is equipped with an integrated Intel Arc / Intel Arc Pro GPU.

4. Camera: Multiple Webcam Options

This model of Dell is available with multiple webcam options to suit different user needs.

Buyers can choose between a 1080 p Full HD USB RGB camera, a 1080 p Full HD USB RGB + IR camera with User Presence Detection (UPD), or an 8 MP USB HDR RGB + IR camera with UPD.

All variants are capable of recording at 30 fps.

5. Battery: 3-cell 57 Wh Long Lifecycle Battery

The laptop is backed by a 3-cell 57 Wh Long Lifecycle battery with ExpressCharge and ExpressCharge Boost support.

It comes bundled with a 65 W USB Type-C PECOS-Green power adapter for fast and convenient charging.

6. Build And Input: Aluminium Alloy Chassis

A durable aluminium alloy chassis supports the machine and comes with an English (US) non-backlit keyboard.

It also includes a responsive clickpad for smooth navigation.

7. Dimensions And Weight: 1.42 kg

The Dell Pro Precision 14S measures 315.5 x 226 x 10.8–19.1 mm and has a starting weight of 1.42 kg, making it slim and easy to carry.