Dell 15 (2026) Arrives in India Starting ₹69,699

The Dell 15 (2026 model) enters the Indian market with an introductory price of ₹69,699 for the entry-level model, which includes 8 GB memory and a 512 GB SSD.

Pricing for the remaining configurations has not yet been announced by Dell Technologies.

The Round Rock-based brand is also providing cashback of upto ₹5,000 on EMI purchases made using eligible bank credit cards. Shoppers can further take advantage of interest-free installment plans extending upto 12 months through credit cards from all banks and selected debit cards.

The laptop is available in two finishes -- Carbon Black and Platinum Silver.

Dell 15 (2026) key features: AI-focused with Intel Core Ultra 2 Series H processors and dedicated copilot key

1. Display

The laptop is equipped with a 15-inch Full HD panel capable of reaching brightness levels of up to 300 nits, complemented by slim borders on three sides for a more immersive look.

Dell has also incorporated an anti-reflective finish along with ComfortView technology to limit blue light exposure.

2. Processor

It is available with either the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H or Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor. The more advanced configuration includes a 16-core CPU capable of operating at a base frequency of 2.0G Hz and boosting upto 5.1G Hz for demanding workloads. Both variants are equipped with integrated Intel Arc Graphics.

3. Keyboard

The latest Dell 15 also comes with a full-size keyboard designed to resist accidental liquid spills, complete with a dedicated numeric pad for easier data entry.

It is further available with optional backlighting, allowing comfortable typing even in low-light environments.

4. Camera And Speakers

The machine is built with a polycarbonate body and incorporates a pair of speakers for audio output. It also includes a widescreen 720p camera designed for video calls, accompanied by a dedicated microphone to ensure clearer voice capture.

5. Battery

The Dell 15 (2026) is powered by a three-cell battery rated at 41 Wh, and it supports 65W rapid charging to help replenish power more quickly when needed.

6. Connectivity

On this laptop, connectivity includes a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A connector, a faster USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface, and an additional USB 2.0 Type-A port. It also provides a 3.5 mm headphone socket alongside an HDMI 1.4 output for external display support.

7. Dimension

The Dell 15 (2026) has dimensions of 358.50 mm in length, 235.56 mm in width, and 16.96 mm in thickness, with a weight of roughly 1.66 kg, making it relatively portable for a 15-inch laptop.