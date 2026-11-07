Deepika Padukone's Maternity Look Was Also Worn By...

One white lace co-ord, four very different style statements!

Deepika Padukone made a striking case for maternity fashion in an all-white lace ensemble but she isn't the only one who has fallen for the look.

Alaviaa Jaffrey, Radhika Seth and Kusha Kapila have also been spotted in the same outfit, each bringing a distinct spin to the romantic design.

The outfit in question is the Kianna Set by luxury label Deme by Gabriella.

Priced at approximately Rs 48,643, the set combines delicate floral lace with stretch jersey. Its mock-neck top features a dramatic front cut-out, while the matching flared trousers complete the coordinated look.

Here's how all four women styled the lace number.

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone let the outfit do all the talking in her maternity photoshoot.

The fitted lace top, with its striking front cut-out, beautifully framed her baby bump, while the matching flared trousers lent the ensemble an elegant finish.

She kept the styling refreshingly fuss-free, skipping statement jewellery and accessories altogether.

Soft beach waves completed her understated look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Alaviaa Jaffrey

IMAGE: Alaviaa Jaffrey gave the white lace ensemble a fun, bohemian makeover.

She added a matching lace bandana, bringing a resort-ready feel to the outfit, and introduced a pop of colour with bold orange tassel earrings.

A metallic clutch added a little structure to the otherwise breezy look.

Unlike Deepika's fitted maternity styling, Alaviaa wore the top as a crop silhouette, pairing it with the matching flared trousers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaffrey/Instagram

Radhika Seth

IMAGE: Who says delicate lace has to be dressed up? Radhika Seth took the Kianna top in a decidedly casual direction, teaming it with high-waisted distressed denim shorts instead of the matching trousers.

The front slit and long back panels created a flowing, cape-like effect, adding movement to the outfit.

She kept the accessories low-key with simple gold rings and a bracelet, making this a relaxed, summer-ready take on the look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

Kusha Kapila



She wore the matching set with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, with soft face-framing strands lending the look a softer finish.

A classic silver ring and dark plum nails added subtle details without taking attention away from the intricate lace.

The result was an elegant, pared-back take on the statement co-ord.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram IMAGE: Kusha Kapila opted for a more polished interpretation of the lace ensemble.She wore the matching set with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, with soft face-framing strands lending the look a softer finish.A classic silver ring and dark plum nails added subtle details without taking attention away from the intricate lace.The result was an elegant, pared-back take on the statement co-ord.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff