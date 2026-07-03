Deepa Thomas Is A Bahadur In...

Deepa Thomas, who is excited about her new film, Rao Bahadur, is clearly a real bahadur when it comes to fashion.

Never afraid to mix prints, experiment with silhouettes or embrace bohemian charm, the actor's wardrobe is refreshingly fun and full of personality.

These looks show that playing it safe has never really been her style.

maxi dress gets a stylish upgrade with a printed scarf casually draped over the shoulders. Relaxed, breezy, and effortlessly chic, it's the kind of look that works just as well for beach holidays as it does for laid-back brunches. All photographs: Kind courtesy Deepa Thomas/Instagram IMAGE: A flowing whitegets a stylish upgrade with a printed scarf casually draped over the shoulders. Relaxed, breezy, and effortlessly chic, it's the kind of look that works just as well for beach holidays as it does for laid-back brunches.

IMAGE: A simple crop top and tiered black skirt become instantly more interesting with traditional jhumkas, glossy western footwear and easy accessories. Deepa shows how mixing ethnic touches with contemporary separates creates an outfit that's relaxed yet full of character.

gingham and a printed headscarf might sound like a lot but Deepa makes the combination work beautifully. The playful mix of vintage-inspired prints gives this outfit a charming, storybook feel that's perfect for slow summer days. IMAGE: Florals,and a printed headscarf might sound like a lot but Deepa makes the combination work beautifully. The playful mix of vintage-inspired prints gives this outfit a charming, storybook feel that's perfect for slow summer days.

IMAGE: A tie-front tube top paired with a flowing brown skirt shows that simplicity can still make a statement. Finished with easy flats and understated accessories, the look captures effortless vacation dressing at its best.

IMAGE: Who says band tees only belong with denim? Deepa pairs her oversized Metallica T-shirt with a crisp white midi skirt, creating a cool high-low combination that's edgy and feminine.

checks sari. Styled with matching blouse, bright green bangles and classic jhumkas, the look celebrates Indian textiles with a fresh, youthful spin. IMAGE: Nothing reflects her love for playful fashion quite like this colourful Madras. Styled with matching blouse, bright green bangles and classic jhumkas, the look celebrates Indian textiles with a fresh, youthful spin.

IMAGE: Bold florals are never easy to pull off, but Deepa wears them with complete confidence. Layered jewellery and vintage-inspired styling make the vibrant print feel expressive, artistic and unmistakably her.