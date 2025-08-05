HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » My Friend, My Fortress Of 50 Years

My Friend, My Fortress Of 50 Years

By ARUN KHANNA
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 05, 2025 16:25 IST

x

'Dayanand never needed an occasion to be present -- just a reason. And I've never had to look far when I needed a shoulder,' says Arun Khanna.

Arun Khanna with his friends, Dayanand and Kanta

IMAGE: Arun Khanna with his friends, Dayanand and Kanta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arun Khanna

We met in 1975 -- two gawky teens who had just cleared their Class 10 in an obscure small Haryana town where success stories were few.

Yes, results used to be dismal. But, amid that gloom, bloomed a friendship that would thrive over weather five decades and show no signs of aging.

Dayanand and I were born in different worlds -- my father was a bank manager; his, an agriculturist. Yet our hearts beat in perfect sync.

His house stood at the dead end of my lane -- symbolic perhaps, for no road in life since has felt complete without him.

He was the village diving champion yet refused to teach me swimming in the village pond. "Too precious," he'd say, worrying I'd drown.

That was Dayanand -- more protective of me than I, the reckless nerd, has ever has been of myself.

When he got married to Kanta, he advanced his doli by 12 hours -- defying astrologers and relatives -- just so that I, part of the marriage party, wouldn't miss my exam.

After my father's sudden passing, when I went off to pursue my MBA 600 km away, he checked on my mother daily for two years. And when I couldn't even afford three rupees for a rickshaw to the bus stand -- they were my whole day's meal budget -- to go to Delhi from where I would board the train for my university, he'd block the bus with his bicycle so I could sneak on, hurling my trunk inside before the driver could yell.

He was the only one to know that I was interested in the most beautiful girl of the town living few miles away and the only one who'd dare take me on his bike and circle her home stealthily. She is now my wife of 35 years and mother of our two adult sons who are settled abroad.

He has been part of every milestone in my life -- my marriage, children, promotions, even my near-fatal accident.

His opinions are the final say in my life's biggest decisions.

Our wives have celebrated this friendship with equal gusto, laughing at our boyish bond even as their hair turned grey over the years.

Through laughter, grief, promotions and prayers, Dayanand has stood by me. Unshaken. Undemanding. Undeterred.

He never used our friendship for favours. When I once asked why, his reply was simple, 'I'd never misuse this bond.'

Dayanand never needed an occasion to be present -- just a reason. And I've never had to look far when I needed a shoulder.

Here's to Dayanand -- my best friend of 50 years, my guardian spirit, my forever co-conspirator in life.

May he, and our friendship, live on, eternally undefeated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ARUN KHANNA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

10 Reasons What Friendship Means To Me
10 Reasons What Friendship Means To Me
'We Are Soul Sisters'
'We Are Soul Sisters'
'Fortunate To Have A Friend Like You'
'Fortunate To Have A Friend Like You'
#DostiDiaries: A decade-old friendship
#DostiDiaries: A decade-old friendship
'True friendship is standing up for each other'
'True friendship is standing up for each other'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 2

Who Can Be The Next James Bond? 14 Names For The Race

webstory image 3

Could SRK Have Won A National Award For These Films?

VIDEOS

'SC judges can't decide who is a true Indian': Priyanka Gandhi0:16

'SC judges can't decide who is a true Indian': Priyanka...

CBI searched children's belongings but found nothing: Satyendra Jain2:57

CBI searched children's belongings but found nothing:...

Gujarat: Remote Dang School Becomes Kho-Kho Powerhouse3:38

Gujarat: Remote Dang School Becomes Kho-Kho Powerhouse

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD