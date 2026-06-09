'Daughter Only Eats Protein Bars'

In the latest advisory, rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna explains what young children should eat to ensure healthy growth.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Helena Lopes/Pexels.com

Parents often worry about children who are fussy eaters.

While some kids are averse to greens and veggies, others may stay away from milk, eggs and meat.

When they enter teens, their priorities change further.

Can nutritional deficiency affect a child's normal growth and her/his height and weight?

As a parent, what can you do to ensure your child's dietary requirements are met?

In the latest advisory, rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience, recommends what young children should eat in a day to support their healthy growth and development.

You can post your paediatric health-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE

Anonymous: My daughter is 13 years old. Since the last few months, she has started dieting because she says she looks 'fat' compared to girls on Instagram.

She skips breakfast before school, avoids ghee, rice and rotis.

She wants us to buy her protein bars and 'healthy snacks'.

If we don't buy them, she doesn't eat. I am worried. How do I convince her?

It depends on what her weight-to-height position is on the growth chart.

Ask your paediatrician to plot this and show her what the ideal range is and where she stands.

As far as healthy snacks or protein bars are concerned, they are good options.

For breakfast, make healthy options like millet pancakes or whole wheat pancakes, muesli with no added sugar, dalia or quinoa upma, etc.

Even meals can be made healthier with more vegetables and salad servings and by replacing desserts with fruits.

Anonymous: Can poor eating habits affect height growth in children? My son is 10 years old but his height is not increasing.

Could it be due to some nutritional deficiency?

He does not eat vegetables, eggs or meat. He only likes selective foods.

Can cycling help improve growth?

My husband and I are over 5.5 ft tall, but our son is only 3 ft 5 inches.

Are you sure your 10-year-old son's height is only 3 ft 5 inches which is only a little over 100 cm?

If yes, please see a paediatric endocrinologist for further evaluation and investigation.

You can post your paediatric health-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE

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