CSIR-UGC NET Registration Begins

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What is it about?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting Joint CSIR-UGC NET, a national-level examination to determine the eligibility of Indian candidates for various academic and research opportunities at Indian universities and colleges through the computer based test (CBT) mode.

These include the junior research fellowship (JRF), appointment as an assistant professor, eligibility for both assistant professor positions and PhD admission and admission to PhD programmes.

Who can apply?

To apply for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following criteria:

General, unreserved and general-EWS candidates: Must have secured at least 55 per cent marks in a master’s degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD/PwBD and third gender candidates: Must have secured at least 50 per cent marks in a master’s degree or equivalent qualification.

Final-year students: Candidates pursuing a master’s degree or awaiting final-year results can apply provisionally, subject to fulfilling the required marks criteria within the prescribed deadline.

PhD holders: Candidates whose master’s-level examination was completed by September 19, 1991, are eligible for a five per cent relaxation in aggregate marks.

Four-year bachelor’s degree holders: Candidates must have at least 75 per cent aggregate marks, with a 5 per cent relaxation for eligible categories. They can qualify for JRF and PhD admission but are not eligible for appointment as assistant professors through this route.

Final-year undergraduate students: Those pursuing a four-year/eight-semester bachelor’s degree may apply provisionally, subject to meeting the prescribed requirements within the applicable deadline.

Foreign qualifications: Candidates should obtain equivalence recognition from the UGC, where applicable.

Additional conditions

Third gender candidates receive applicable relaxations in fees, age and eligibility criteria as provided for specified reserved categories.

Candidates with a four-year bachelor's degree may choose a subject for PhD admission irrespective of their undergraduate discipline, subject to the prescribed rules.

Applicants do not need to submit eligibility documents with the application but they must ensure that they meet all requirements.

Applications are provisional and candidature may be cancelled if any ineligibility is detected.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important dates

The last date to apply is November 5, 2026.

The window for late submission of the online application form, with an additional late fee of Rs 500, opens from November 6, 2026 to November 9, 2026

Note

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA website for latest updates.

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