Crypto Exchange Hacks: Who Bears The Loss?

When choosing a platform, investors must assess its security and capacity to replace stolen assets.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The recent theft of $6.3 billion from Binance via hacking, and of $16 million from Indian exchange CoinDCX highlight the risks cryptocurrency investors run.

When choosing a platform, investors must assess its security and capacity to replace stolen assets.

Key Points Centralised crypto exchanges are vulnerable to hacking because they hold large amounts of digital assets and control private keys.

Investors may bear losses from a hack depending on the exchange's financial position, contractual obligations and legal commitments.

Crypto investors have no statutory deposit insurance or guaranteed regulatory protection against losses.

Investors should preserve account statements, transaction histories and withdrawal records after a hack.

Check an exchange's cold storage arrangements, asset segregation, theft insurance and reimbursement commitments before investing.

Keep only trading funds on exchanges and transfer long-term holdings to personal wallets.

Store hardware wallet recovery phrases offline and never share them with anyone.

Why Exchanges Are Vulnerable

Exchanges concentrate vast pools of digital assets in centralised systems, making them attractive targets for hackers.

"They control investors' assets and private keys, allowing a single security failure to expose billions of dollars," says Tushar Gulati, associate partner, Dentons Link Legal.

Complex codebases and malware targeting employees' devices create vulnerabilities.

"Stolen employee credentials, compromised software, approvals for malicious transactions and weaknesses in third-party infrastructure can give attackers control of transaction authorisation systems," says Vikram Subburaj, chief executive officer, Giottus.com.

Attackers with the authority to approve transactions can transfer hundreds of millions of dollars before an exchange can intervene.

"Validly authorised blockchain transactions generally cannot be reversed, making recovery difficult," says Subburaj.

Who Bears The Loss

The stolen assets may belong to the exchange or to customers.

"Who ultimately pays depends on the exchange's ability to replace assets, its contractual obligations, and customers' legal rights," says Subburaj.

Well-capitalised exchanges may absorb losses, while others may pass them on to customers.

"Severe capital deficits can force exchanges to freeze withdrawals and implement token write-downs," says Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India-registered investment advisor and founder, SahajMoney.com.

Insolvency may leave customers seeking recovery as creditors.

Insurance and concern for reputation also influence payouts.

Scant Protection

In September 2026, the ministry of finance warned that crypto products are unregulated and investors have no regulatory recourse for losses.

"Crypto exchanges are unregulated, creating counterparty risk through the absence of regulatory oversight and risk management," says Kumar.

Without statutory deposit insurance, customers largely depend on exchanges' goodwill and finances.

Marketing assurances are not enforceable guarantees.

"Investors should check whether the exchange undertakes to reimburse losses caused by a breach of its own infrastructure," says Subburaj.

Broad liability exclusions may hinder recovery.

Act After A Hack

Immediately download account statements, transaction histories and withdrawal records to preserve evidence of holdings.

Check official announcements to assess whether your holdings are affected.

Consider reducing exposure if withdrawals remain open.

Ignore anyone promising recovery or priority withdrawals, and never pay them.

Seek written confirmation of your inaccessible balance and the recovery plan, then lodge a formal claim.

"Report any loss on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal," says Raheel Patel, partner, Gandhi Law Associates.

"Depending on the facts, investors may pursue contractual claims or civil proceedings for breach of contract, negligence or misrepresentation, and explore consumer complaints where legally maintainable," adds Gulati.

Check Custody And Insurance

Look beyond brands and trading volumes when choosing an exchange.

"Examine whether it can return entrusted assets after a major operational failure," says Subburaj.

Patel advises using registered, reputable platforms.

Verify whether the exchange segregates customers' assets from its own.

"Check whether most holdings are maintained in cold storage," says Gulati.

Check theft insurance, coverage limits, exclusions and whether reimbursement is contractually committed or discretionary.

Limit Exchange Holdings

Keep only the funds needed for transactions on an exchange.

"Long-term holdings, or amounts exceeding what investors can afford to lose, should be moved to their own wallets," says Patel.

Buy reputable hardware wallets from manufacturers or authorised sellers.

Keep the recovery phrase offline and separate from the device.

"Never photograph them, upload it to Cloud storage or disclose it to anyone claiming to provide technical support," says Subburaj.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff