Colourful Garba Nights, Grand Durga Puja Pandals

Glimpses of India's vibrant Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, as devotees perform traditional Garba, worship Goddess Durga and visit elaborately decorated pandals.
From Surat and Jaipur to Kolkata and Guwahati, festivities bring together dance, devotion, colourful costumes and illuminated religious displays.
IMAGE: Garba during Navratri celebrations in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo
Key Points
- Garba and Dandiya performances mark Navratri celebrations across cities, bringing together participants in colourful festive attire.
- Devotees worship Goddess Durga at elaborately decorated pandals, with illuminated installations drawing visitors during the festival.
- Celebrations range from street dances and sword performances to temple rituals, reflecting the varied traditions associated with Navratri and Durga Puja.
Traditional Garba Marks Navratri In Surat
IMAGE: Garba in Surat, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Women perform Garba while balancing a kalash on their heads for Goddess Umiya in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo
Women perform The 'Sheri Garba' In Surat
IMAGE: Sheri Garba on a street in Surat, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Surat Celebrates With Community Garba
IMAGE: Garba near the Umiyadham temple in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Abhivyakti-2026 to seek Goddess Durga's blessings in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Dandiya during the Garba Mahotsav in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Garba during the Navratri Garba Mahotsav in Mansarovar, Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: An artist dressed as Goddess Durga performs alongside devotees holding fire lamps during the Navratri Garba Mahotsav in Mansarovar, Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo
Sword Garba Adds A Martial Element
IMAGE: Women perform Talwar Garba in Akola, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Durga Puja Pandals Draw Devotees
IMAGE: A scene from Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
IMAGE: Goddess Durga, worshipped as Badi Patan Devi, is adorned with flowers and silver decorations ahead of the Durga Puja fon Maha Panchami in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Women take a selfie in front of an idol of Goddess Durga during Maha Shashthi celebrations in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo
Illuminated Pandals Welcome Festival Visitors
IMAGE: An illuminated bamboo Durga Puja pandal in Pandu, Maligaon, Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A beautifully designed Durga Puja pandal is illuminated ahead of the festival celebrations in Pandu, Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A priest performs aarti of Goddess Durga on Panchami in Maligaon, Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Devotees gather inside the illuminated Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Samity pandal during Durga Puja in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: People visit the Sreebhumi Sporting Club community Durga Puja pandal, featuring an idol of Goddess Durga and a 'Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, Rajasthan' theme, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A hand-pulled rickshaw carrying two passengers passes an illuminated Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A view of the first-ever Durga Puja organised by the Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad with the theme 'Ram Ki Ayodhya' in Kolkata. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Young girls dressed as Goddess Durga participate in Kumari Puja rituals at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff