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Colourful Garba Nights, Grand Durga Puja Pandals

By REDIFF GET AHEAD October 16, 2026 16:58 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of India's vibrant Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, as devotees perform traditional Garba, worship Goddess Durga and visit elaborately decorated pandals.

From Surat and Jaipur to Kolkata and Guwahati, festivities bring together dance, devotion, colourful costumes and illuminated religious displays.

 

Artists perform Garba during Navratri celebrations in Surat

IMAGE: Garba during Navratri celebrations in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • Garba and Dandiya performances mark Navratri celebrations across cities, bringing together participants in colourful festive attire.
  • Devotees worship Goddess Durga at elaborately decorated pandals, with illuminated installations drawing visitors during the festival.
  • Celebrations range from street dances and sword performances to temple rituals, reflecting the varied traditions associated with Navratri and Durga Puja.

Traditional Garba Marks Navratri In Surat

Participants perform traditional Garba in Surat

IMAGE: Garba in Surat, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Girls perform traditional Garba in Surat

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Women balance sacred Kalash during Garba in Surat

IMAGE: Women perform Garba while balancing a kalash on their heads for Goddess Umiya in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Women perform The 'Sheri Garba' In Surat

Women perform Sheri Garba on a Surat street

IMAGE: Sheri Garba on a street in Surat, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Women perform Sheri Garba on a Surat street

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Surat Celebrates With Community Garba

Garba dancers and illuminated Umiyadham Temple in Surat

IMAGE: Garba near the Umiyadham temple in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

People participate in the Abhivyakti Garba event in Bhopal

IMAGE: Abhivyakti-2026 to seek Goddess Durga's blessings in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

People perform Dandiya in Patna

IMAGE: Dandiya during the Garba Mahotsav in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Women perform Garba in Jaipur

IMAGE: Garba during the Navratri Garba Mahotsav in Mansarovar, Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Artist dressed as Goddess Durga performs with devotees in Jaipur

IMAGE: An artist dressed as Goddess Durga performs alongside devotees holding fire lamps during the Navratri Garba Mahotsav in Mansarovar, Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Sword Garba Adds A Martial Element

Women perform sword Garba in Akola

IMAGE: Women perform Talwar Garba in Akola, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Women perform Talwar Garba in Akola

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Durga Puja Pandals Draw Devotees

Durga Puja celebrations captured by photographer Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: A scene from Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Goddess Durga idol adorned with flowers and silver decorations in Patna

IMAGE: Goddess Durga, worshipped as Badi Patan Devi, is adorned with flowers and silver decorations ahead of the Durga Puja fon Maha Panchami in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Women take a selfie in front of a Durga idol in Patna

IMAGE: Women take a selfie in front of an idol of Goddess Durga during Maha Shashthi celebrations in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Illuminated Pandals Welcome Festival Visitors

Illuminated bamboo Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati

IMAGE: An illuminated bamboo Durga Puja pandal in Pandu, Maligaon, Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Illuminated Durga Puja pandal in Pandu, Guwahati

IMAGE: A beautifully designed Durga Puja pandal is illuminated ahead of the festival celebrations in Pandu, Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Priest performs Durga Puja Aarti in Guwahati

IMAGE: A priest performs aarti of Goddess Durga on Panchami in Maligaon, Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Devotees gather inside Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata

IMAGE: Devotees gather inside the illuminated Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Samity pandal during Durga Puja in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata features a Hawa Mahal theme

IMAGE: People visit the Sreebhumi Sporting Club community Durga Puja pandal, featuring an idol of Goddess Durga and a 'Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, Rajasthan' theme, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Hand-pulled rickshaw passes an illuminated Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata

IMAGE: A hand-pulled rickshaw carrying two passengers passes an illuminated Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

first-ever Durga Puja organised by the Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad

IMAGE: A view of the first-ever Durga Puja organised by the Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad with the theme 'Ram Ki Ayodhya' in Kolkata. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Young girls dressed as Goddess Durga as they participate in Kumari Puja rituals

IMAGE: Young girls dressed as Goddess Durga participate in Kumari Puja rituals at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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