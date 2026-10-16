Colourful Garba Nights, Grand Durga Puja Pandals

Glimpses of India's vibrant Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, as devotees perform traditional Garba, worship Goddess Durga and visit elaborately decorated pandals.

From Surat and Jaipur to Kolkata and Guwahati, festivities bring together dance, devotion, colourful costumes and illuminated religious displays.

IMAGE: Garba during Navratri celebrations in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Garba and Dandiya performances mark Navratri celebrations across cities, bringing together participants in colourful festive attire.

Devotees worship Goddess Durga at elaborately decorated pandals, with illuminated installations drawing visitors during the festival.

Celebrations range from street dances and sword performances to temple rituals, reflecting the varied traditions associated with Navratri and Durga Puja.

Traditional Garba Marks Navratri In Surat

IMAGE: Garba in Surat, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women perform Garba while balancing a kalash on their heads for Goddess Umiya in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

Women perform The 'Sheri Garba' In Surat

IMAGE: Sheri Garba on a street in Surat, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Surat Celebrates With Community Garba

IMAGE: Garba near the Umiyadham temple in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Abhivyakti-2026 to seek Goddess Durga's blessings in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dandiya during the Garba Mahotsav in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Garba during the Navratri Garba Mahotsav in Mansarovar, Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An artist dressed as Goddess Durga performs alongside devotees holding fire lamps during the Navratri Garba Mahotsav in Mansarovar, Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sword Garba Adds A Martial Element

IMAGE: Women perform Talwar Garba in Akola, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Durga Puja Pandals Draw Devotees

IMAGE: A scene from Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

IMAGE: Goddess Durga, worshipped as Badi Patan Devi, is adorned with flowers and silver decorations ahead of the Durga Puja fon Maha Panchami in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women take a selfie in front of an idol of Goddess Durga during Maha Shashthi celebrations in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Illuminated Pandals Welcome Festival Visitors

IMAGE: An illuminated bamboo Durga Puja pandal in Pandu, Maligaon, Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A beautifully designed Durga Puja pandal is illuminated ahead of the festival celebrations in Pandu, Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A priest performs aarti of Goddess Durga on Panchami in Maligaon, Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees gather inside the illuminated Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Samity pandal during Durga Puja in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People visit the Sreebhumi Sporting Club community Durga Puja pandal, featuring an idol of Goddess Durga and a 'Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, Rajasthan' theme, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A hand-pulled rickshaw carrying two passengers passes an illuminated Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the first-ever Durga Puja organised by the Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad with the theme 'Ram Ki Ayodhya' in Kolkata. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Young girls dressed as Goddess Durga participate in Kumari Puja rituals at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff