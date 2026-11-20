There should not be any hard and fast rule that pina coladas only require rum.

A malt whiskey can elevate this cocktail just as efficiently.

Try Monkey Shoulder to make this ;Monkey Colada that is all about pineapple, coconut milk and the mellow warmth of the malt whiskey.

Monkey Colada

Serves: 1

Ingredients

40 ml malt whiskey, preferably Monkey Shoulder Original

20 ml coconut cream

60 ml pineapple juice

10 ml fresh lime juice

Dash sugar syrup

Pineapple leaf and chunk for garnish

Method

Add the whiskey, coconut cream, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice into a blender.

Blend until smooth and creamy.

Add the sugar syrup (as per taste) and blend briefly again.

Pour into a tall glass and garnish with a pineapple leaf and chunk.

Serve chilled and enjoy.

Recipe: Kind courtesy William Grant & Sons.