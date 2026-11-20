There should not be any hard and fast rule that pina coladas only require rum.
A malt whiskey can elevate this cocktail just as efficiently.
Try Monkey Shoulder to make this ;Monkey Colada that is all about pineapple, coconut milk and the mellow warmth of the malt whiskey.
Monkey Colada
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 40 ml malt whiskey, preferably Monkey Shoulder Original
- 20 ml coconut cream
- 60 ml pineapple juice
- 10 ml fresh lime juice
- Dash sugar syrup
- Pineapple leaf and chunk for garnish
Method
- Add the whiskey, coconut cream, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice into a blender.
Blend until smooth and creamy.
Add the sugar syrup (as per taste) and blend briefly again.
Pour into a tall glass and garnish with a pineapple leaf and chunk.
Serve chilled and enjoy.
Recipe: Kind courtesy William Grant & Sons.