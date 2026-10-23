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Cocktail Recipe: Meetha Paan Elixir

By REDIFF FOOD October 23, 2026 13:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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If you love the flavours of meetha paan, why not stick them into a cocktail?

A Meetha Paan Elixir brings together vodka, paan syrup, fresh lime juice, coconut cream and rose syrup which adds a gentle floral sweetness.

To that add a few drops of kewra water, a pinch of fennel powder.

Sweet, creamy, fragrant, voila, you have a playful desi cocktail, packed with intrigue.

Meetha Paan Elixir

Meetha Paan Elixir

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 60 ml Zigzag Original vodka
  • 20 ml paan syrup
  • 15 ml fresh lime juice
  • 15 ml coconut cream
  • 5 ml rose syrup
  • 2-3 drops kewra water
  • 1 small pinch sonf or fennel powder
  • Ice
  • Gulkand or rose jam preserve, for coating the glass and garnish
  • Mixture of grated desiccated coconut, sonf and crushed pistachios
  • Pan leaf, for garnishing
  • Pinch song seeds, for garnish

Method

  • Coat the rim of a chilled martini glass with a thin layer of gulkand.
  • Dip the rim into the fennel, coconut and pistachio mixture.
  • In a cocktail mixer, add the vodka, paan syrup, lime juice, coconut cream, rose syrup, kewra, fennel powder to a shaker.
    Add plenty of ice and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds.
    Double strain into the prepared martini glass.
    Garnish with a small paan leaf, gulkand and a couple of fennel seeds.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Zigzag Original Vodka.

 

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