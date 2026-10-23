Cocktail Recipe: Meetha Paan Elixir

If you love the flavours of meetha paan, why not stick them into a cocktail?
A Meetha Paan Elixir brings together vodka, paan syrup, fresh lime juice, coconut cream and rose syrup which adds a gentle floral sweetness.
To that add a few drops of kewra water, a pinch of fennel powder.
Sweet, creamy, fragrant, voila, you have a playful desi cocktail, packed with intrigue.
Meetha Paan Elixir
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 60 ml Zigzag Original vodka
- 20 ml paan syrup
- 15 ml fresh lime juice
- 15 ml coconut cream
- 5 ml rose syrup
- 2-3 drops kewra water
- 1 small pinch sonf or fennel powder
- Ice
- Gulkand or rose jam preserve, for coating the glass and garnish
- Mixture of grated desiccated coconut, sonf and crushed pistachios
- Pan leaf, for garnishing
- Pinch song seeds, for garnish
Method
- Coat the rim of a chilled martini glass with a thin layer of gulkand.
- Dip the rim into the fennel, coconut and pistachio mixture.
- In a cocktail mixer, add the vodka, paan syrup, lime juice, coconut cream, rose syrup, kewra, fennel powder to a shaker.
Add plenty of ice and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds.
Double strain into the prepared martini glass.
Garnish with a small paan leaf, gulkand and a couple of fennel seeds.
Recipe: Kind courtesy Zigzag Original Vodka.