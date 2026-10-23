Cocktail Recipe: Meetha Paan Elixir

If you love the flavours of meetha paan, why not stick them into a cocktail?

A Meetha Paan Elixir brings together vodka, paan syrup, fresh lime juice, coconut cream and rose syrup which adds a gentle floral sweetness.

To that add a few drops of kewra water, a pinch of fennel powder.

Sweet, creamy, fragrant, voila, you have a playful desi cocktail, packed with intrigue.

Meetha Paan Elixir

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml Zigzag Original vodka

20 ml paan syrup

15 ml fresh lime juice

15 ml coconut cream

5 ml rose syrup

2-3 drops kewra water

1 small pinch sonf or fennel powder

Ice

Gulkand or rose jam preserve, for coating the glass and garnish

Mixture of grated desiccated coconut, sonf and crushed pistachios

Pan leaf, for garnishing

Pinch song seeds, for garnish

Method

Coat the rim of a chilled martini glass with a thin layer of gulkand.

Dip the rim into the fennel, coconut and pistachio mixture.

In a cocktail mixer, add the vodka, paan syrup, lime juice, coconut cream, rose syrup, kewra, fennel powder to a shaker.

Add plenty of ice and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds.

Double strain into the prepared martini glass.

Garnish with a small paan leaf, gulkand and a couple of fennel seeds.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Zigzag Original Vodka.