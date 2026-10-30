Cocktail Recipe: Grant's Crew Driver

For a bright and fruity cocktail made from whiskey try a Grant's Crew Driver.

It blends smooth, mellow Grant's Triple Wood with cranberry and grapefruit so you have both citrus and tart in one glass.

Grant's Crew Driver

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml Grant's Triple Wood or any other whiskey

30 ml cranberry juice

20 ml pink grapefruit syrup

20 ml lime

Charred grapefruit wedge, for garnish

Ice

Method

Add the whiskey, cranberry juice, pink grapefruit syrup and lime juice in a cocktail shaker.

Shake over ice, pour over ice in an old-fashioned glass.

Garnish with a charred grapefruit wedge and serve.

Editor's Note: Grant's Triple Wood is a well-known blended Scotch whiskey crafted by William Grant & Sons. Matured in three different types of wood casks, it is celebrated for its smooth, mellow character with layers of fruity sweetness, gentle spice and a hint of oak.

Charred grapefruit wedge: A lightly-grilled wedge of grapefruit with caramelised edges that lends cocktails a smoky citrus aroma.

Recipe: Kind courtesy William Grant & Sons.