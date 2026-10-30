Cocktail Recipe: Grant's Crew Driver

For a bright and fruity cocktail made from whiskey try a Grant's Crew Driver.
It blends smooth, mellow Grant's Triple Wood with cranberry and grapefruit so you have both citrus and tart in one glass.
Grant's Crew Driver
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 60 ml Grant's Triple Wood or any other whiskey
- 30 ml cranberry juice
- 20 ml pink grapefruit syrup
- 20 ml lime
- Charred grapefruit wedge, for garnish
- Ice
Method
- Add the whiskey, cranberry juice, pink grapefruit syrup and lime juice in a cocktail shaker.
Shake over ice, pour over ice in an old-fashioned glass.
Garnish with a charred grapefruit wedge and serve.
Editor's Note: Grant's Triple Wood is a well-known blended Scotch whiskey crafted by William Grant & Sons. Matured in three different types of wood casks, it is celebrated for its smooth, mellow character with layers of fruity sweetness, gentle spice and a hint of oak.
Charred grapefruit wedge: A lightly-grilled wedge of grapefruit with caramelised edges that lends cocktails a smoky citrus aroma.
Recipe: Kind courtesy William Grant & Sons.