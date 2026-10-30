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Cocktail Recipe: Grant's Crew Driver

By REDIFF FOOD October 30, 2026 16:25 IST 1 Minute Read
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For a bright and fruity cocktail made from whiskey try a Grant's Crew Driver.

It blends smooth, mellow Grant's Triple Wood with cranberry and grapefruit so you have both citrus and tart in one glass.

Grant's Crew Driver

Grant's Crew Driver

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 60 ml Grant's Triple Wood or any other whiskey
  • 30 ml cranberry juice
  • 20 ml pink grapefruit syrup
  • 20 ml lime
  • Charred grapefruit wedge, for garnish
  • Ice

Method

  • Add the whiskey, cranberry juice, pink grapefruit syrup and lime juice in a cocktail shaker.
    Shake over ice, pour over ice in an old-fashioned glass.
    Garnish with a charred grapefruit wedge and serve.

Editor's Note: Grant's Triple Wood is a well-known blended Scotch whiskey crafted by William Grant & Sons. Matured in three different types of wood casks, it is celebrated for its smooth, mellow character with layers of fruity sweetness, gentle spice and a hint of oak.

Charred grapefruit wedge: A lightly-grilled wedge of grapefruit with caramelised edges that lends cocktails a smoky citrus aroma.

Recipe: Kind courtesy William Grant & Sons.

 

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