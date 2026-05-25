CMF Watch 3 Pro: Nothing's New Smartwatch

The CMF Watch 3 Pro, recently launched in India, keeps your wellbeing in check with round-the-clock wellness features, including pulse monitoring, sleep insights, tension management, calming breathing sessions, water intake alerts, movement prompts, and dedicated menstrual cycle tracking.

A watch dedicated to your life and tracking YOU

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1. Display

Featuring a 3.63 cm AMOLED screen with an always-visible mode, the CMF Watch 3 Pro blends a sleek metal finish with soft silicone bands for a premium feel. It also allows personalised full-screen and compact widgets, giving quick access to workouts, forecasts, tunes, daily alerts.

2. Battery

The gadget delivers impressive endurance, offering as much as 13 days of usage on a single charge, while the always-on screen mode provides roughly four and a half days of power.

3. Smart Fitness Tracking

Equipped with an advanced dual-frequency, five-satellite navigation system, the watch ensures precise route tracking during workouts. It supports an impressive 131 exercise options and can instantly recognise seven popular activities without needing manual input.

4. AI-Powered Smart Features

With built-in ChatGPT support, the CMF Watch 3 Pro lets users give oral commands to find information, create reminders or get quick answers on the go.

It also features a smart voice memo tool with instant speech-to-text conversion, while the personalised news briefing service keeps you updated with stories tailored to your preferences.

5. IP Rating

Built for everyday adventures, the CMF Watch 3 Pro carries an IP68 certification, offering reliable protection against dust and water exposure.

6. Price

The gadget is available in Light Green, Dark Grey, and Light Grey finishes with a price tag of ₹6,999, while the vibrant Orange edition will retail at ₹7,499. Buyers can purchase the smartwatch via Flipkart and authorised retail outlets.

7. Advanced Wellness Tools

The smartwatch packs a wide range of health and activity features, including blood oxygen alerts, tension tracking, calorie and step measurement, workout timing, distance monitoring, elevation sensing, plus smart prompts to stay hydrated and active throughout the day.