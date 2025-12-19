Christmas Recipes: Pudicherry's Vivikum, Bengal Chicken Curry

Christian communities across the different states of India have unique family recipes for home-cooked meals to celebrate Christmas

They also have their own special local treats to commemorate the festivities, with recipes being passed down from generations.

Adrika Anand tracks down a special cake recipe from Puducherry and learns how to make a Christmas Bengali Chicken Curry

Twinkle Gupta, a home baker and the face behind Puducherry's Smack-a-licious recalls, "Growing up in Pondicherry, Christmas was always synonymous with special fragrant, warm spices, rich dried fruits and the unmistakable aroma of Vivikum Cake."

"As a child, I looked forward to receiving this traditional cake from our neighbours and friends in the Franco-Indian Christian community. For generations in Puducherry, families soaked their fruits for weeks in brandy or rum and prepared the batter at home before taking it to the local bakery for baking (at a time) when home ovens were rare.

"This simple ritual brought neighbourhoods together. Those early experiences shaped my love for baking. Today, we continue to celebrate the tradition while adding our own creative touch."

Boro Din is the biggest festival for Bengali Christians and is a time for exchanging gifts, new clothes, choir singing. Special items are cooked like Pitha (a kind of pancake), cookies and cake. Bengal once also had a very large Anglo-Indian population that celebrated Christmas too.

Kolkata-based Chef Priyanka B gives Adrika a recipe for Bengali Chicken Curry cooked at Christmas.

Photograph: Twinkle Gupta for Rediff

Traditional Vivikum or Pondicherry Rava Cake

Recipe by Twinkle Gupta

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients

To be soaked in rum or brandy from a few days before or longer:

500 gm raisins

200 gm orange peel, chopped

Rum or brandy

Cake ingredients:

250 gm fine rava or semolina, lightly roasted

200 gm butter or ghee, melted

350 gm sugar

6 eggs

Few drops vanilla extract

1 tsp shahi jeera or cake jeera

100 gm cashews, chopped

Pinch jaiphal or nutmeg or dalcheeni or cinnamon, optional

100 gm maida or all-purpose flour

Method

To prepare the fruit mix, soak the raisins and orange peel in enough rum or brandy till the fruit is covered, for a few days (longer gives deeper flavour).

Beat the eggs with the sugar until light and well combined and add in the ghee/butter.

Add the egg-sugar-butter mixture to the semolina and mix gently.

Now add the flour.

Fold in about 250 gm of the soaked fruit mixture.

Add the vanilla, shahi jeera, optional spices like nutmeg or cinnamon.

Mix well and allow the batter to rest.

Fold in the chopped cashews, rest and bake.

Bake the next day in a 160-170°C oven for about 1 hour, or until a skewer comes out clean.

Cool and serve.

Twinkle's Note: If preferred, separate the eggs: Beat the whites and keep aside.

Beat the yolks with sugar, then add the melted butter or ghee.

Fold the beaten whites back in at the end for extra lightness.

Photograph: Chef Priyanka B for Rediff

Bengali Chicken Curry

Recipe by Chef Priyanka B

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

500 gm chicken, curry pieces

150 gm onion

30 gm ginger

40 gm garlic

10 gm whole garam masala (please see note below)

10 gm garam masala powder

2 tej patta or bay leaves

2 whole red chillies

300 gm potatoes

50 gm yoghurt

70 ml mustard oil

5 gm haldi or turmeric powder

5 gm brown dhania or coriander powder

100 gm tomatoes

4-5 green chillies

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

2 cups water

Method

Wash the chicken, pat dry and keep aside.

Peel the onions, ginger, garlic, potatoes.

Cut potato in halves and keep aside.

Slit green chillies lengthwise and keep aside.

Chop the onions and keep aside.

Make a marination from the yoghurt, coriander powder, salt, half of the mustard oil, ginger-garlic paste and mix with chicken, and keep aside for one hour.

Heat the remaining oil in a saucepan or a kadhai, over medium heat and add the whole garam masala, bay leaves, whole red chilies, onions and fry for 3-4 minutes.

Then add the marinated chicken, potatoes and cook till it the oil begins to separate.

Now add 2 cups warm water, cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes.

Finish it with garam masala powder and slit green chillies.

Priyanka's Note: Whole Bengali garam masala consists of green cardamom (green elaichi), cloves (laung), cinnamon sticks (dalcheeni), mace (javitri), nutmeg (jaiphal), black cardamom (bara or kala elaichi).