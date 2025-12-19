Christmas Recipes: Pudicherry's Vivikum, Bengal Chicken Curry

Christian communities across the different states of India have unique family recipes for home-cooked meals to celebrate Christmas
They also have their own special local treats to commemorate the festivities, with recipes being passed down from generations.
Adrika Anand tracks down a special cake recipe from Puducherry and learns how to make a Christmas Bengali Chicken Curry
Twinkle Gupta, a home baker and the face behind Puducherry's Smack-a-licious recalls, "Growing up in Pondicherry, Christmas was always synonymous with special fragrant, warm spices, rich dried fruits and the unmistakable aroma of Vivikum Cake."
"As a child, I looked forward to receiving this traditional cake from our neighbours and friends in the Franco-Indian Christian community. For generations in Puducherry, families soaked their fruits for weeks in brandy or rum and prepared the batter at home before taking it to the local bakery for baking (at a time) when home ovens were rare.
"This simple ritual brought neighbourhoods together. Those early experiences shaped my love for baking. Today, we continue to celebrate the tradition while adding our own creative touch."
Boro Din is the biggest festival for Bengali Christians and is a time for exchanging gifts, new clothes, choir singing. Special items are cooked like Pitha (a kind of pancake), cookies and cake. Bengal once also had a very large Anglo-Indian population that celebrated Christmas too.
Kolkata-based Chef Priyanka B gives Adrika a recipe for Bengali Chicken Curry cooked at Christmas.
Traditional Vivikum or Pondicherry Rava Cake
Recipe by Twinkle Gupta
Serves: 8-10
Ingredients
To be soaked in rum or brandy from a few days before or longer:
- 500 gm raisins
- 200 gm orange peel, chopped
- Rum or brandy
Cake ingredients:
- 250 gm fine rava or semolina, lightly roasted
- 200 gm butter or ghee, melted
- 350 gm sugar
- 6 eggs
- Few drops vanilla extract
- 1 tsp shahi jeera or cake jeera
- 100 gm cashews, chopped
- Pinch jaiphal or nutmeg or dalcheeni or cinnamon, optional
- 100 gm maida or all-purpose flour
Method
- To prepare the fruit mix, soak the raisins and orange peel in enough rum or brandy till the fruit is covered, for a few days (longer gives deeper flavour).
- Beat the eggs with the sugar until light and well combined and add in the ghee/butter.
Add the egg-sugar-butter mixture to the semolina and mix gently.
Now add the flour.
Fold in about 250 gm of the soaked fruit mixture.
Add the vanilla, shahi jeera, optional spices like nutmeg or cinnamon.
Mix well and allow the batter to rest.
Fold in the chopped cashews, rest and bake.
- Traditionally, the batter is rested overnight for the flavours to deepen.
- Bake the next day in a 160-170°C oven for about 1 hour, or until a skewer comes out clean.
Cool and serve.
Twinkle's Note: If preferred, separate the eggs: Beat the whites and keep aside.
Beat the yolks with sugar, then add the melted butter or ghee.
Fold the beaten whites back in at the end for extra lightness.
Bengali Chicken Curry
Recipe by Chef Priyanka B
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
- 500 gm chicken, curry pieces
- 150 gm onion
- 30 gm ginger
- 40 gm garlic
- 10 gm whole garam masala (please see note below)
- 10 gm garam masala powder
- 2 tej patta or bay leaves
- 2 whole red chillies
- 300 gm potatoes
- 50 gm yoghurt
- 70 ml mustard oil
- 5 gm haldi or turmeric powder
- 5 gm brown dhania or coriander powder
- 100 gm tomatoes
- 4-5 green chillies
- Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp
- 2 cups water
Method
- Wash the chicken, pat dry and keep aside.
- Peel the onions, ginger, garlic, potatoes.
Cut potato in halves and keep aside.
Slit green chillies lengthwise and keep aside.
Chop the onions and keep aside.
- Grind the ginger, garlic in a mixer to make a paste.
- Make a marination from the yoghurt, coriander powder, salt, half of the mustard oil, ginger-garlic paste and mix with chicken, and keep aside for one hour.
- Heat the remaining oil in a saucepan or a kadhai, over medium heat and add the whole garam masala, bay leaves, whole red chilies, onions and fry for 3-4 minutes.
Then add the marinated chicken, potatoes and cook till it the oil begins to separate.
Now add 2 cups warm water, cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes.
Finish it with garam masala powder and slit green chillies.
- Take off heat and serve hot with steamed rice.
Priyanka's Note: Whole Bengali garam masala consists of green cardamom (green elaichi), cloves (laung), cinnamon sticks (dalcheeni), mace (javitri), nutmeg (jaiphal), black cardamom (bara or kala elaichi).