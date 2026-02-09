Chocolate Day: Janhvi, Jiya Get Delicious!

It’s Chocolate Day and, honestly, what’s sweeter than dressing like your favourite treat?

This Valentine’s, ditch the predictable pinks and reds and opt for rich chocolate brown outfits. From dark chocolate to soft caramels, these celeb-inspired looks prove brown is totally V-day approved.

Here’s how to look absolutely delicious.

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: If you’re a boss babe who listens to no one and dark chocolate is your favourite, this is the look for you. A chocolate brown dress with a matching blazer and a gold waist chain to make it glam! Malavika even matched her lips and so should you. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: The cutest look guaranteed to make your man stop mid-scroll and stare. A brown body-hugging tank top with a sequined brown skirt, paired with stockings, pumps and a matching bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

Radhika Seth

IMAGE: No chocolate bar can compete with you if you recreate this Radhika-approved look. A bodycon brown dress with cutouts running along the side is mouthwatering and how! Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

Jiya Shankar

IMAGE: Your boyfriend will forget the dessert menu when you show up like Jiya in a sultry brown halter dress with the deadliest thigh-high slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

Nitibha Kaul

IMAGE: If you don’t want to go all-brown, Nitibha’s look is just for you. Style a crisp white shirt with a long faux-leather chocolate-brown skirt and a matching bag and you’ll look like a milk chocolate dipped in syrup. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: For the low-effort girlies who still want to haunt their date’s mind for days, a draped dress that hugs your body, dainty earrings and dewy makeup will do the trick. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

