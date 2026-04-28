Chill Out: 5 Best 2-Tonne, 5-Star Inverter ACs for Energy Efficiency

A top-tier energy-rated air conditioner is designed for lower electricity demand than models with weaker efficiency scores.

Figures for annual consumption are based on 1,600 hours of usage (approximately four hours per day) as per Indian Ministry of Power's Bureau of Efficiency standards.

Ideal for rooms about 250-350 sq ft, it manages intense heat conditions while keeping power consumption steady and avoiding repeated surges that can affect your electricity bill.

Let's look at 5 good options available in the Indian market based on reader reviews on Amazon and Flipkart.

Look for an AC this summer hat works on an inverter and does not suck power

All photographs: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. Voltas 2024, 2-Tonne, 5-Star Split Inverter AC: ₹54,500

Annual power usage: 959.19 units (kWh).

Equipped with dust-resistant filters, antimicrobial and anti-fungal protection, plus corrosion-resistant coating for durability.

Includes LED panel, self-diagnostic function, sleep setting, automatic restart, and energy-saving operation. Designed to perform effectively in ambient temperatures up to 52°C.

2. Blue Star, 2-Tonne, 5-Star, Inverter Split AC: ₹52,449

Annual power usage: 935.89 units.

Five-level cooling lets you adjust output to suit comfort, activated using two remote buttons. Includes 5-year product cover and 10-year inverter compressor assurance (T&Cs apply).

Comprehensive protection covers repairs or replacement of major parts like PCB (printed circuit board or central control unit), indoor evaporator and outdoor condenser.

3. Hitachi, 2-Tonne, 5 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC: ₹50,999

Its 2-tonne capacity makes it ideal for spacious rooms (151-200 sq ft), delivering effective cooling even when temperatures rise to 52°C, with four-way swing for even airflow.

Annual power usage: 943.52 units.

Includes 1-year standard warranty, 10-year compressor cover and 5-year controller protection; brand warranty claimable using Amazon invoice.

4. Lloyd, 2-Tonne, 5-Star Inverter Split AC: ₹48,990

Annual power usage: 970.29 units.

Comes with a 12-month appliance guarantee, five-year coverage on parts (including circuit board), and a decade-long compressor assurance.

Maintains cooling performance even at 52°C ambient temperature, features four-direction airflow for balanced distribution, and operates without an external stabiliser across 100-300V.

5. Cruise, 2-Tonne, 5-Star Ultra Inverter Split AC: ₹45,990

Annual power usage: 926.74 units.

Supplied with a one-year appliance guarantee, one-year circuit board cover, and a 10-year compressor assurance (terms apply).

Features seven-mode flexibility with PM2.5 filtration, fully grooved copper condenser, BLDC inverter motor paired with EEV, and a digital readout.