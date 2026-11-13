Share One Memory Of Your Child That Makes You Smile

This Children's Day, tell us the sweetest, funniest moment with your child that still warms your heart. Do send their photograph as well!

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Patel Ankit/Pexels.com

Children have a magical way of turning ordinary days into unforgettable stories -- whether it is an innocent question that caught you completely off guard, a hilarious attempt at 'helping' around the house or a tiny act of kindness that melted your heart.

As we celebrate Children's Day on November 14, we want to hear about that one special moment with your little one -- or your not-so-little one -- that brings an instant smile to your face even today.

Did your toddler solemnly mimic you on a work call? Make you a beautiful birthday card with a lovely note? Or did they say something unexpectedly wise that stayed with you for years?

There's a reason you watch those cute kiddie videos on Instagram. It take you back to a time when your child, your niece or nephew, your friends kids did something that created a memory you will never forget.

Whatever the memory, big or small, share it with us!

Tell us the story behind that one unforgettable moment (in a minimum of 100 to 150 words; you can make it longer as well).

Send us a favourite photograph of your child -- or one of you both together -- that captures their spirit.

Do mention your child's name, their age (then), your name, and the city you live in.

Mail your stories and photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: 'Children's Day Memory').

We will publish the sweetest, funniest and most heartwarming responses right here on Rediff!

Please note: By submitting your photographs and stories, you confirm that you own the rights to the images and consent to Rediff publishing them online.