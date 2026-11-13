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Share One Memory Of Your Child That Makes You Smile

By REDIFF GET AHEAD November 13, 2026 15:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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This Children's Day, tell us the sweetest, funniest moment with your child that still warms your heart. Do send their photograph as well!

A cute picture of a mother and child

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Patel Ankit/Pexels.com

Children have a magical way of turning ordinary days into unforgettable stories -- whether it is an innocent question that caught you completely off guard, a hilarious attempt at 'helping' around the house or a tiny act of kindness that melted your heart.

As we celebrate Children's Day on November 14, we want to hear about that one special moment with your little one -- or your not-so-little one -- that brings an instant smile to your face even today.

Did your toddler solemnly mimic you on a work call? Make you a beautiful birthday card with a lovely note? Or did they say something unexpectedly wise that stayed with you for years?

There's a reason you watch those cute kiddie videos on Instagram. It take you back to a time when your child, your niece or nephew, your friends kids did something that created a memory you will never forget.

Whatever the memory, big or small, share it with us!

Tell us the story behind that one unforgettable moment (in a minimum of 100 to 150 words; you can make it longer as well).

Send us a favourite photograph of your child -- or one of you both together -- that captures their spirit.

Do mention your child's name, their age (then), your name, and the city you live in.

Mail your stories and photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: 'Children's Day Memory').

We will publish the sweetest, funniest and most heartwarming responses right here on Rediff!

Please note: By submitting your photographs and stories, you confirm that you own the rights to the images and consent to Rediff publishing them online.

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