'In My Heart, He Will Always Be That Pilot...'

Manish S Chauhan from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, shares this cute memory of his son, Dev.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish S Chauhan

As my son Dev approaches 18, he has grown taller than me!

It's hard to believe that, once upon a time, he could fit under a table, happily playing with his little airplane, perhaps dreaming of flying high and exploring the skies.

Back then, he was blissfully unaware of the world above him, its expectations or even the existence of a glass ceiling!

How I wish we could rewind the clock and relive those innocent little moments. Those were indeed some of the happiest and most joyous days of our lives.

Today, the little boy has grown up but, somewhere in my heart, he will always be that little pilot under the table, ready to take on the world, one imaginary flight at a time.

Happy Children's Day!

As we celebrate Children's Day on November 14, we want to hear about that one special moment with your little one -- or your not-so-little one -- that brings an instant smile to your face even today.

Did your toddler solemnly mimic you on a work call? Make you a beautiful birthday card with a lovely note? Or did they say something unexpectedly wise that stayed with you for years?

There's a reason you watch those cute kiddie videos on Instagram. It take you back to a time when your child, your niece or nephew, your friends kids did something that created a memory you will never forget.

Whatever the memory, big or small, share it with us!

Tell us the story behind that one unforgettable moment (in a minimum of 100 to 150 words; you can make it longer as well).

Send us a favourite photograph of your child -- or one of you both together -- that captures their spirit.

Do mention your child's name, their age (then), your name, and the city you live in.

Mail your stories and photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: 'Children's Day Memory').

We will publish the sweetest, funniest and most heartwarming responses right here on Rediff!

Please note: By submitting your photographs and stories, you confirm that you own the rights to the images and consent to Rediff publishing them online.