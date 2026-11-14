Children's Day Special: 'I Find Myself Looking At Her...'

London-based Vamshi Pakala's daughter Vanya is two-and-a-half years old. But he can never forget the moment he first held her in his arms.

The memory that always makes me smile is when I held my daughter, Vanya, for the first time in the hospital, just after she was born.

I remember looking down at her in my arms and thinking, 'I am her dad.'

I had been waiting to meet her but I only understood how much that moment would mean to me when I finally got to hold her.

Now, her face is the first thing I see when I wake up and the last thing I see before I go to sleep.

In the morning, I look at her and wonder what she will say or do that will make me laugh that day.

At night, when she is asleep, I sometimes find myself looking at her the way I did in the hospital.

She has grown so much since then, but I can still remember how small she was in my arms.

As we celebrate Children's Day on November 14, we want to hear about that one special moment with your little one -- or your not-so-little one -- that brings an instant smile to your face even today.

Did your toddler solemnly mimic you on a work call? Make you a beautiful birthday card with a lovely note? Or did they say something unexpectedly wise that stayed with you for years?

There's a reason you watch those cute kiddie videos on Instagram. It take you back to a time when your child, your niece or nephew, your friends kids did something that created a memory you will never forget.

Whatever the memory, big or small, share it with us!

Tell us the story behind that one unforgettable moment (in a minimum of 100 to 150 words; you can make it longer as well).

Send us a favourite photograph of your child -- or one of you both together -- that captures their spirit.

Do mention your child's name, their age (then), your name, and the city you live in.

Mail your stories and photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: 'Children's Day Memory').

We will publish the sweetest, funniest and most heartwarming responses right here on Rediff!

Please note: By submitting your photographs and stories, you confirm that you own the rights to the images and consent to Rediff publishing them online.