Chicken Adobo: Filipino Classic That Has My Heart!

If there's one thing Filipinos -- who are affectionately called Pinoys -- are serious about, it's their food.

Walk through any city and you will see bustling neighbourhoods come alive with street-side hawker stalls, family-run eateries called carinderias and locals happily digging into their favourite meals.

Being an archipelagic nation, seafood is everywhere, but meat dishes hold their own just as proudly.

What's fascinating is how one beloved recipe technique can transform a meat, depending on which meat you choose.

In the Philippines it is Chicken Adobo. Widely regarded as the nation's most iconic comfort food, and often called its national dish, Adobo is less a single recipe and more a cooking style. You will find it made with pork, chicken, beef and even fish (like salmon or scad), each simmered in this signature savoury-tangy sauce.

Adobo essentially involves the slow-braising of pre-marinated meat which is then cooked in soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, onions, with bay leaves and peppercorns. It is typically served with Sinangag, a soft rice tossed with crispy fried garlic. Adobo is the Spanish word for sauce/marinade and the dish has colonial roots -- the Spaniards ruled Philippines for over 300 years.

I always make it a point to seek out the most-loved local dishes when I travel, and in the Philippines Adobo was non-negotiable.

But my introduction to Adobo didn't come easy.

I had it all planned: Land in Cebu City and head straight to dinner at Gerry's Grill, a popular Filipino chain known for serving a solid version of the dish.

But travel rarely goes as planned.

Turns out, many restaurants in the city close earlier than expected, and I missed my chance that night. The next day was already packed with activities. Adobo slipped my mind... until my final day.

Determined not to leave without trying it, I carved out time for a proper lunch.

And then came the surprise. There it was! The very dish I had been planning an entire lunch around was casually sitting at my hotel's breakfast buffet spread. Adobo it was.

I didn't expect to find this at breakfast, but then again, Filipinos truly love their rice. It's such a staple that even the first meal of the day feels incomplete without it, usually paired with a hearty meat dish. And as luck would have it, Adobo was on the menu that morning.

The chicken was beautifully braised, coated in a glossy soy-based brownish-red sauce, with perfectly seared skin. It was love at first sight.

My Indian palate immediately picked up on the peppercorns and bay leaves that added a depth of flavour with brown sugar lent a hint of sweetness.

What struck me most was how efficiently the dish comes together. Just a handful of ingredients, a bit of patience and simple technique are all it takes to create something truly special.

The result is simple, soulful and just so delicious!

You should try it.

Chicken Adobo

Serves 2

Ingredients

½ kg chicken, skin intact

1 medium-sized onion, thinly sliced

4 tbsp dark soy sauce

4 tbsp rice vinegar, or any other white vinegar

6 pods garlic, roughly choppeD

3 dried tej patta or bay leaves

1 tsp whole black peppercorns

3 tbsp oil

1 tsp brown sugar

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

2 cups water

Method